Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Smart TV launched at Rs 20,999; set to go on sale on March 16

Thomson, which was once a popular brand, has launched its latest 4K smart TV in India. The 40-inch TV will be available with an affordable price tag. It is all set to go sale on March 16 via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has a dedicated Thomson TV page, which says instead of spending Rs 27,999 and customers can purchase the 4K smart TV for just Rs 20,000. One can also get an extra 5 percent off on the TV using Axis bank credit card.

The latest Thomson smart TV comes preloaded with the Google-owned video streaming app. Apart from the YouTube app, the TV also comes with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps. One will be able to play 4K videos using the official YouTube app. It features a 40-inch 4K display, which operates at 3840×2160 pixels resolution. It offers 550 nits of brightness. The TV also offers an active HDR10 and 20W audio output.

The LED TV comes with a total of three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and has a 60Hz standard refresh rate. The Thomson UD9 Smart TV ships with the outdated Android 7.1 operating system. Furthermore, Videocasting is also possible on TV with Miracast. It also supports a total of 18+ local languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and more, as per the company.

The company has so far launched a total of three TVs under the Thomson UD9 4K smart TV series in India, including a 43-inch, a 50-inch, a 55-inch. The 40-inch UD9 is the fourth one to join the family. All the TVs are available for purchase via Flipkart and the top-end variant of the UD9 comes with a price label of Rs 37,999. Separately, towards the end of 2018, Thomson unwrapped three smart televisions in India, which includes a 43-inch, a 40-inch, and a 32-inch 4K UHD HDR TV.