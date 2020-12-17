comscore 3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
  • Home
  • News
  • Three Android OS upgrades, four years of support coming to Snapdragon 888 & future Qualcomm chips
News

Three Android OS upgrades, four years of support coming to Snapdragon 888 & future Qualcomm chips

News

Not many months ago, Samsung stunned the entire smartphone community with its new promise of giving three years of Android OS upgrades to all of its flagship models after the Galaxy S10 series, and so

OnePlus 8T (5)

Representative Image

Not many months ago, Samsung stunned the entire smartphone community with its new promise of giving three years of Android OS upgrades to all of its flagship models after the Galaxy S10 series, and some of its popular midrange A series devices. This made Samsung a part of the exclusive club of OnePlus and Google that delivers three OS upgrades to their phones. Google now wants this to be the norm for all Android phones and it is working with Qualcomm on the same. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications leaked ahead of Jan launch

Based on a report from Android Police, Google is now working on its Project Treble with Qualcomm to simply the process of distributing new Android versions easily. Previously, the Treble project helped several OEMs to support their older devices longer by making the core parts of Android modular in nature. However, this made the lives of chipset manufacturers harder, given they have to make the chips ready for future versions of Android that could be more complex. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, some key specs revealed

Future Qualcomm chips could facilitate 3 Android OS upgrades

With the new collaboration in place, Qualcomm could find it easier to support older phones with the latest versions of Android. Google is said to have worked with Qualcomm to bring the modularity of the Project Treble down to the chip level. This has now resulted in the possibility of three years of Android OS updates and up to four years of security support. The move isn’t official but Google and Qualcomm could announce it in the months to come. Also Read - Galaxy S21 5G press photo reveals same Samsung design, again

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

However, there’s a catch. The possibility of three years of OS upgrades comes only with future Qualcomm chips, including the just-announced Snapdragon 888. Hence, all the 2021 Android flagships relying on the Snapdragon 888 platform could theoretically assure three years of OS upgrades and four years of security support.

Don’t get too excited though. While the new Snapdragon chips will be able to support three OS upgrades easily, it is still up to smartphone manufacturers to implement those moves. OEMs like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and others customize their software heavily and it takes months for them to prepare the stable builds of the new version of Android. Hence, it depends on the manufacturer as to whether they can deliver new updates to old phones.

Currently, it’s Google, Samsung and OnePlus leading the charts for supporting their phones for the longest. However, none of them are closer to Apple’s support for five years for its iPhones. Unlike Android, Apple offers complete five years of OS updates as well as security patches. The iPhone 6S from 2015 got the latest iOS 14 update on the same day as last year’s iPhone 11 got it this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2020 10:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
News
3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones, Android phones | BGR India

News

WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones, Android phones | BGR India

Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021

Gaming

Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

News

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones

WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones, Android phones | BGR India

Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones

News

3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications and images leaked

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications and images leaked
Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed
Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

News

Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

हिंदी समाचार

KENT RO ने लॉन्च किया ALPS एयर प्यूरीफायर, इन खास टेक्नोलॉजी से है लैस

Redmi 9 Power आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम, जानें संभावित कीमत और फीचर्स

Vi यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इन टेलिकॉम सर्किल्स में शुरू हुई Wi-Fi कॉलिंग सर्विस

मेड इन इंडिया iPhone 12 के लिए करना पड़ेगा और इंतजार, बेंगलुरू प्लांट में हिंसा, प्रोडक्शन हुई ठप्प

बैन के बावजूद PUBG Mobile का जलवा बरकरार, बना 2020 का सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाला गेम

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
News
3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones, Android phones | BGR India

News

WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones, Android phones | BGR India
Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021

Gaming

Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021
Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect
PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

News

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers