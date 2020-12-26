Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch three new foldable phones with different designs in 2021. The company has been teasing its foldable technology for a while now and reportedly it’s ready to bring to the market its first lineup of foldable devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its official unveiling on December 28

According to display analyst Ross Young, the brand is expected to unveil foldable phones with designs such as out-folding, an in-folding, and a clamshell, reports GizmoChina. Apart from Xiaomi, competitors in the segment like Oppo and Samsung are also working on their respectively foldable phones for the next year.

So the next foldable to hit the market will likely be from Xiaomi who is expected to have 3 foldables in the market in 2021. They will actually have all 3 types. The first will be outfolding, the second will be in-folding and the third will be clamshell. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

Young added that the out-folding foldable phone from Xiaomi will be like the Huawei Mate X. Three is a possibility that the out-folding device may feature a display of around 8 inches.

Young also said that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will have a smaller main display and cover display this year around.

2021 is all about foldable phones

Young had claimed earlier this month that companies like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi will together launch four foldable phones in 2021. He had also claimed that Google will also launch a foldable phone in the coming year.

It is no surprise that smartphone makers are looking to go all guns blazing for their foldable smartphone technology as there is a huge demand for the same in the market. Due to limited players working in the field of foldable smartphones the entry of Xiaomi and Oppo might spice up the competition which means more affordable foldable devices for the customers.

Recently, Xiaomi filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The Chinese smartphone maker filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the handset. It is possible the same will be the flagship model in the upcoming lineup.

–with inputs from IANS.