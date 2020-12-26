comscore Xiaomi to launch three foldable phones in 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to launch foldable smartphones in 2021, three variants expected
News

Xiaomi to launch foldable smartphones in 2021, three variants expected

News

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch three new foldable phones with different designs in 2021.

  • Published: December 26, 2020 1:27 PM IST
Xiaomi foldable phone

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch three new foldable phones with different designs in 2021. The company has been teasing its foldable technology for a while now and reportedly it’s ready to bring to the market its first lineup of foldable devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its official unveiling on December 28

According to display analyst Ross Young, the brand is expected to unveil foldable phones with designs such as out-folding, an in-folding, and a clamshell, reports GizmoChina. Apart from Xiaomi, competitors in the segment like Oppo and Samsung are also working on their respectively foldable phones for the next year. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

Young added that the out-folding foldable phone from Xiaomi will be like the Huawei Mate X. Three is a possibility that the out-folding device may feature a display of around 8 inches.

Xiaomi foldable phone

Young also said that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will have a smaller main display and cover display this year around.

2021 is all about foldable phones

Young had claimed earlier this month that companies like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi will together launch four foldable phones in 2021. He had also claimed that Google will also launch a foldable phone in the coming year.

It is no surprise that smartphone makers are looking to go all guns blazing for their foldable smartphone technology as there is a huge demand for the same in the market. Due to limited players working in the field of foldable smartphones the entry of Xiaomi and Oppo might spice up the competition which means more affordable foldable devices for the customers.

Recently, Xiaomi filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The Chinese smartphone maker filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the handset. It is possible the same will be the flagship model in the upcoming lineup.

–with inputs from IANS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 26, 2020 1:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhones have a hidden scientific calculator and here's how you can activate it
News
Apple iPhones have a hidden scientific calculator and here's how you can activate it
Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

News

Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Moto G series phones available at discounted prices

News

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Moto G series phones available at discounted prices

Realme to launch the Buds Air 2 TWS in the first quarter of 2021

News

Realme to launch the Buds Air 2 TWS in the first quarter of 2021

Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Laptops

Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Apple iPhones have a hidden scientific calculator and here's how you can activate it

Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Moto G series phones available at discounted prices

Realme to launch the Buds Air 2 TWS in the first quarter of 2021

Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Best Gaming televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

News

Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 6 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा, सामने आया पेटेंट

Mi 11 का बॉक्स होगा 'हल्का', नहीं मिलेगा स्मार्टफोन के साथ चार्जर

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक

Xiaomi साल 2021 में लॉन्च कर सकती है तीन फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन की रियल तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Apple iPhones have a hidden scientific calculator and here's how you can activate it
News
Apple iPhones have a hidden scientific calculator and here's how you can activate it
Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021

News

Xiaomi to launch three new foldable smartphones very soon in 2021
Flipkart Electronics Sale: Moto G series phones available at discounted prices

News

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Moto G series phones available at discounted prices
Realme to launch the Buds Air 2 TWS in the first quarter of 2021

News

Realme to launch the Buds Air 2 TWS in the first quarter of 2021
Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Laptops

Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers