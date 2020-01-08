comscore Mobvoi announces TicPods 2, 2 Pro with cool new gestures | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • TicPods 2, 2 Pro announced with noise-cancellation, new gestures at CES 2020; coming soon to India
News

TicPods 2, 2 Pro announced with noise-cancellation, new gestures at CES 2020; coming soon to India

News

The new TWS earbuds come with an updated design, better audio quality and some cool and innovative gesture-based features.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 2:37 PM IST
TicPods 2 Pro

Newer designs in Bluetooth earphones picked up momentum quickly after smartphone brands started dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack. We quickly shifted from Bluetooth neckband-style earphones to TWS-style earphones. The Apple AirPods became quite popular. As a result, pretty much every brand out there has since either jumped on the TWS bandwagon or is about to. One such brand is Mobvoi. The maker of the TicWatch Pro, Mobvoi also launched its own TicPods back in 2018. At CES 2020, the brand has now announced the new TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro.

Related Stories


The TicWatch 2 and 2 Pro offer a bunch of improvements over the first edition TicPods. The new TicPods 2 ditch the silicon tips for an “open-fit” design that is more lightweight. Ironically, they closely resemble the original AirPods while the first generation TicPods looked more like the newer AirPods Pro. Whether you like the new or older design is a personal choice.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

TicPods 2, TicPods 2 Pro: What’s new?

But what’s more impressive are the bunch of features that come with the new TicPods 2. Starting with the charging case, the case is now 42 percent smaller than the original one. That basically means the case is now small enough to fit in your jeans’ tiny coin-pocket. Moreover, the new case will feature a USB-C input.

Coming to the TicPods 2 Pro, you get some cool additional features that incorporate the AI elements Mobvoi has been working on. There are two AI-powered features on the TicWatch 2 Pro – TicHear and TicMotion.

Picture: XDA

TicHear allows you to directly communicate with the earbuds to control most functions. There is no need for a middle-man like Google assistant and wake-up word hassles that come with it. Meanwhile, TicMotion lets you nod twice to take incoming calls and shake your head twice to reject them. This is an extremely fast and efficient way to communicate when you receive a call. The feature offers a seamless interaction with the TicPods 2 Pro without requiring any direct interaction with the buds themselves.

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera, Touch ID sensor, frosted glass back finish

Also Read

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera, Touch ID sensor, frosted glass back finish

While only the TicPods 2 Pro has the TicHear and TicMotion functionalities, both earphones will still have the ‘tickle touch features’ to control music playback. Both models also now come with Qualcomm’s aptX audio support.

Price and availability

The TicPods 2 and 2 Pro launched for USD 99 (about Rs 7,120) and USD 139 (about Rs 10,000) respectively. BGR India suspects that both models could launch in between February and April in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 2:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Swiggy Super price hiked for renewals, now starts at Rs 149
News
Swiggy Super price hiked for renewals, now starts at Rs 149
PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Gaming

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera

News

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

News

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations on Xiaomi phones

How To

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations on Xiaomi phones

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro

Swiggy Super price hiked for renewals, now starts at Rs 149

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro

News

Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro
Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

Wearables

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

News

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020
Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Action स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 का अपडेट

Flipkart पर धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहा है Samsung Galaxy S9 स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी ने दो कैमरों के साथ इस स्मार्टवॉच को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 7 Plus स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 का अपडेट

Renault Zoe इलेक्ट्रिक कार भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च, Auto Expo 2020 में दिखेगी

News

Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro
News
Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro
Swiggy Super price hiked for renewals, now starts at Rs 149

News

Swiggy Super price hiked for renewals, now starts at Rs 149
Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera

News

Apple iPhone 9 renders hint at single rear camera
Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

News

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked