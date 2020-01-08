Newer designs in Bluetooth earphones picked up momentum quickly after smartphone brands started dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack. We quickly shifted from Bluetooth neckband-style earphones to TWS-style earphones. The Apple AirPods became quite popular. As a result, pretty much every brand out there has since either jumped on the TWS bandwagon or is about to. One such brand is Mobvoi. The maker of the TicWatch Pro, Mobvoi also launched its own TicPods back in 2018. At CES 2020, the brand has now announced the new TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro.

The TicWatch 2 and 2 Pro offer a bunch of improvements over the first edition TicPods. The new TicPods 2 ditch the silicon tips for an “open-fit” design that is more lightweight. Ironically, they closely resemble the original AirPods while the first generation TicPods looked more like the newer AirPods Pro. Whether you like the new or older design is a personal choice.

TicPods 2, TicPods 2 Pro: What’s new?

But what’s more impressive are the bunch of features that come with the new TicPods 2. Starting with the charging case, the case is now 42 percent smaller than the original one. That basically means the case is now small enough to fit in your jeans’ tiny coin-pocket. Moreover, the new case will feature a USB-C input.

Coming to the TicPods 2 Pro, you get some cool additional features that incorporate the AI elements Mobvoi has been working on. There are two AI-powered features on the TicWatch 2 Pro – TicHear and TicMotion.

TicHear allows you to directly communicate with the earbuds to control most functions. There is no need for a middle-man like Google assistant and wake-up word hassles that come with it. Meanwhile, TicMotion lets you nod twice to take incoming calls and shake your head twice to reject them. This is an extremely fast and efficient way to communicate when you receive a call. The feature offers a seamless interaction with the TicPods 2 Pro without requiring any direct interaction with the buds themselves.

While only the TicPods 2 Pro has the TicHear and TicMotion functionalities, both earphones will still have the ‘tickle touch features’ to control music playback. Both models also now come with Qualcomm’s aptX audio support.

Price and availability

The TicPods 2 and 2 Pro launched for USD 99 (about Rs 7,120) and USD 139 (about Rs 10,000) respectively. BGR India suspects that both models could launch in between February and April in India.