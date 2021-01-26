The Indian government could impose a permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, which were banned in India in June last year under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. According to a report in Mint, which quoted a person aware of the development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) has issued fresh notices to the apps to impose a permanent ban on them in India. Also Read - Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Following the ban in June, the Indian government had sought responses from the banned companies, relating to the privacy and security of user data. “The government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies. Hence, the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now,” the person aware of the development told Mint. Further, according to the report, the notice was issued last week. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

The 59 Chinese apps were banned amid tensions between India and China after a clash in Ladhak on June 15, 2020, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, while more than 70 were injured. The government in the release cited that these apps as, “…are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” Also Read - Consumers worldwide spent a record $407.6 mn on mobile apps this Christmas: Sensor Tower

MeitY said in a statement in June last year that the band was imposed after a lot of recommendations from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Apart from TikTok, some other popular apps were banned as well including UC Browser, WeChat, Shein, WeChat, Shareit, Cam Scanner, and Mobile Legends.

Here’s a list of the 59 apps that the Indian government has banned:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beauty Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy