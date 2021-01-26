comscore TikTok, 58 Chinese apps could face permanent ban in India | BGR India
TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps to face permanent ban in India: Report

The Government of India could permanently ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in India, according to a report. Here's the full list of apps.

The Indian government could impose a permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, which were banned in India in June last year under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. According to a report in Mint, which quoted a person aware of the development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) has issued fresh notices to the apps to impose a permanent ban on them in India. Also Read - Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Following the ban in June, the Indian government had sought responses from the banned companies, relating to the privacy and security of user data. “The government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies. Hence, the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now,” the person aware of the development told Mint. Further, according to the report, the notice was issued last week. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

The 59 Chinese apps were banned amid tensions between India and China after a clash in Ladhak on June 15, 2020, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, while more than 70 were injured. The government in the release cited that these apps as, “…are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” Also Read - Consumers worldwide spent a record $407.6 mn on mobile apps this Christmas: Sensor Tower

MeitY said in a statement in June last year that the band was imposed after a lot of recommendations from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Apart from TikTok, some other popular apps were banned as well including UC Browser, WeChat, Shein, WeChat, Shareit, Cam Scanner, and Mobile Legends.

Here’s a list of the 59 apps that the Indian government has banned:

1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beauty Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy

  • Published Date: January 26, 2021 2:14 PM IST

