comscore TikTok accused: ByteDance-owned company sharing user data| BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok accused again of gathering, sending data to China: Report
News

TikTok accused again of gathering, sending data to China: Report

News

TikTok and parent company ByteDance have been accused again of sending data to China.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 4:32 PM IST
TikTok stock image

Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is being accused by a college student from Palo Alto. As per the class-action lawsuit, the company is allegedly gathering private user data, and sending it to servers in China.

TikTok accused

The college student accusing the China-based company is Misty Hong. Hong alleges that TikTok and parent company ByteDance neglected their duty to handle user data with care. The student further claims that the companies “knowingly violated” a series of statutes governing data gathering and the right to privacy.

The lawsuit also accuses ByteDance of taking user content such as draft videos without their consent. It reportedly also offers “ambiguous” privacy policies. This raises concerns that data could be used to identify, profile and track users in the US, CNET reports. “TikTok’s lighthearted fun comes at a heavy cost,” the lawsuit, filed on Friday, alleges.

TikTok videos often include close-ups of people’s faces. This reportedly allows the firm to gather biometric data of its users. Once a user shoots a video and clicks the “next” button, the videos are transferred to various domains without their knowledge. This happens before users even save or post a video on the app, the lawsuit states, the report adds.

This comes days after the Chinese short-video making platform apologized and restored the account of a US teenager. The account was blocked after she posted a video criticizing the Chinese government over its treatment of Uighur Muslims.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
News
TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
HP launches affordable Chromebook x360 convertibles in India

Laptops

HP launches affordable Chromebook x360 convertibles in India

CloudWalker Smart Screen launched in India; details

Smart TVs

CloudWalker Smart Screen launched in India; details

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

News

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Meet Escobar Fold 1: A foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

Best App Store apps and games 2019: Mario Kart Tour, Spectre Camera

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report

News

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
TikTok testing new feature to give users ways to monetize: All you need to know

News

TikTok testing new feature to give users ways to monetize: All you need to know
After smartphone, TikTok parent ByteDance plans to launch music streaming service

News

After smartphone, TikTok parent ByteDance plans to launch music streaming service
TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion

News

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi Credit भारत में सभी एंड्रॉइड फोन के लिए किया लॉन्च, 5 मिनट में मिलेगा लोन

WhatsApp पर किसने किया है आपको ब्लॉक, ऐसे करें पता

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 8 और Redmi Note 8 Pro के 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

टैरिफ में बढ़ोतरी के बाद भी Jio के नए प्लान Airtel और Vodafone Idea के मुकाबले 20 पर्सेंट तक होंगे सस्ते!

Airtel ने फिर से लॉन्च किए टॉक टाइम रिचार्ज प्लान, 10 रुपये से होंगे शुरू

News

Meet Escobar Fold 1: A foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother
News
Meet Escobar Fold 1: A foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother
TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report

News

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know
Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

News

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos
Best App Store apps and games 2019: Mario Kart Tour, Spectre Camera

News

Best App Store apps and games 2019: Mario Kart Tour, Spectre Camera