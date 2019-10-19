TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video

TikTok addiction seems to be on a high level. In June this year, it was reported that a 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide after she was prevented from using TikTok. This incident attracted massive criticism online. Now, Odisha Bytes claims that a 19-year-old boy fell off a roof while making a video using the TikTok app.

The boy, who has been identified as Anil Gochayat, was then rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for treatment. Despite this, the boy created another video while undergoing treatment at the hospital, and uploaded on TikTok, as per the cited source. A few months back, psychiatrists warned that digital addiction is real and it could be as dangerous as drug addiction. The experts even explained how one can fight against TikTok or any digital addiction. The key to fighting this addiction is to realize the problem when someone develops it, the experts said.

In April this year, the Madras High Court issued an order to lift the ban on the TikTok app after issuing it in the first place. While lifting the ban, the court revealed some conditions that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, will need to meet for the app to continue to be available for users to download. The conditions stated that no pornographic videos will be uploaded on the platform. This was actually the reason that led to the ban in the first place.

Just recently, it was reported Google is interested in purchasing Firework that lets users share short videos like TikTok. Firework allows users to create 30-second videos and with “Reveal.” The company that entered India last month was valued at more than $100 million in a fundraising round. TikTok’s parent, Beijing-based ByteDance, is valued at around $75 billion.