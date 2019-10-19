comscore TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video
News

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video

News

A 19-year-old boy fell off a roof while making a video using the TikTok app. TikTok addiction seems to be on a high level. Read on to know more.

  • Published: October 19, 2019 2:11 PM IST
TikTok WhatsApp shortcut, liked by creator, new icons

TikTok addiction seems to be on a high level. In June this year, it was reported that a 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide after she was prevented from using TikTok. This incident attracted massive criticism online. Now, Odisha Bytes claims that a 19-year-old boy fell off a roof while making a video using the TikTok app.

The boy, who has been identified as Anil Gochayat, was then rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for treatment. Despite this, the boy created another video while undergoing treatment at the hospital, and uploaded on TikTok, as per the cited source. A few months back, psychiatrists warned that digital addiction is real and it could be as dangerous as drug addiction. The experts even explained how one can fight against TikTok or any digital addiction. The key to fighting this addiction is to realize the problem when someone develops it, the experts said.

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

Also Read

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

In April this year, the Madras High Court issued an order to lift the ban on the TikTok app after issuing it in the first place. While lifting the ban, the court revealed some conditions that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, will need to meet for the app to continue to be available for users to download. The conditions stated that no pornographic videos will be uploaded on the platform. This was actually the reason that led to the ban in the first place.

UP cop under fire for posting TikTok videos in uniform

Also Read

UP cop under fire for posting TikTok videos in uniform

Just recently, it was reported Google is interested in purchasing Firework that lets users share short videos like TikTok.  Firework allows users to create 30-second videos and with “Reveal.” The company that entered India last month was valued at more than $100 million in a fundraising round. TikTok’s parent, Beijing-based ByteDance, is valued at around $75 billion.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 19, 2019 2:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review
Review
Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review
Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999

Deals

Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October

News

Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October

TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store

Smart TVs

TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video

Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October

Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video

News

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video
Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

News

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report
Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok

News

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok
UP cop under fire for posting TikTok videos in uniform

News

UP cop under fire for posting TikTok videos in uniform
TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July

News

TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July

हिंदी समाचार

सोशल मीडिया एप TikTok ने निखिल गांधी को बनाया इंडिया प्रमुख

Flipkart Diwali sale पर धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें Thomson TV, 5,999 रुपये से शुरू होंगी कीमत

Vivo Y11 और Vivo Y19 स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Diwali Offer : 20 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में बेस्ट Smart tv

AirPods Pro नॉइस कैंसिलेशन फीचर के साथ इस महीने के अंत तक हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

News

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video
News
TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video
Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October

News

Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October
Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

News

Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300
India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

News

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system
Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

News

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release