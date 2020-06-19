comscore TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year
News

TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year

News

TikTok generated a total of $200 million to $300 million in global advertising last year.

  • Published: June 19, 2020 1:24 PM IST
Tiktok

Short-video app TikTok saw a major growth boost last year, emerging as the second most downloaded app of 2019. In the process, it also earned $200 million to $300 million in global advertising. This year, the video-making app aims to generate $500 million in the US alone. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which is valued at $75 billion, already has a big presence in Asia. Hence the growth goal in the USA points to a large growth scale. Also Read - 52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

For making money, TikTok follows the Silicon Valley formula. As per a report by Ad Exchanger, TikTok employs a self-serve ad platform that it launched this year. This is integrated with “ad-tech vendors and a new site-tracking pixel,” says the report. Also Read - TikTok-parent ByteDance to shut Vigo Video in India by October 31

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

While ByteDance’s applications are popular, they seem to have seen an even larger growth than expected this year. This is due to the large number of people staying in lockdown indoors, globally. ByteDance generated $5.6 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2020. As per reports by Reuters, there is expected to be a 130 percent revenue growth YoY for the company which is currently valued at over $100 billion. Also Read - Google pulls down TikTok clone app from Play Store

TikTok Vs competition

The swift rise of TikTok can be attributed to its unique short-video making experience that has left competitors in the dust in terms of popularity. The app’s plans to attract more ad dollars as it expands would make it easier for marketers to buy advertisements and tailor campaigns around TikTok groups.

TikTok-parent ByteDance to shut Vigo Video in India by October 31

Also Read

TikTok-parent ByteDance to shut Vigo Video in India by October 31

In the US, TikTok has about 50 million daily active users. In comparison, that figure is about five times more than that of last year. Comparatively, Snapchat has 88 million users, Twitter has 33 million, and Facebook has 195 million as of March 31. TikTok even hired heavily to build up its business team in the US. These people were picked from Facebook, Spotify, and Snap.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 19, 2020 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google tests subscription payment directly from Play Store
News
Google tests subscription payment directly from Play Store
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019

Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery now available

News

Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery now available

Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Most Popular

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Asus ZenFone 7 allegedly appears on Geekbench

TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year

Google tests subscription payment directly from Play Store

Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery now available

Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year

News

TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year
Jio Platforms gets 11th investment from Saudi Arabia's PIF

News

Jio Platforms gets 11th investment from Saudi Arabia's PIF
52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies

News

52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies
HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Features

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview
WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

Features

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

हिंदी समाचार

क्या 36 हजार रुपये के इस फोन को 14,999 रुपये में खरीदना बेहतर सौदा है?

Google ने Play Store से हटाए तीस से ज्यादा पॉपुलर फोटो एडिंटिंग ऐप्स

Lumia 950 और 950 XL पर चल रहा Windows 10 AMR प्रोजेक्ट

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए Android 11 Beta 1 डाउनलोड के लिए हुआ अवेलेबल

Latest Videos

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director
Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Asus ZenFone 7 allegedly appears on Geekbench
News
Asus ZenFone 7 allegedly appears on Geekbench
TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year

News

TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year
Google tests subscription payment directly from Play Store

News

Google tests subscription payment directly from Play Store
Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery now available

News

Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery now available
Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers