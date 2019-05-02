comscore
TikTok announces second in-app quiz in India; new features like device management, revamped notification tabs

TikTok, which is now back on App Store or Google Play stores, says that they will bring device management and revamped notification tabs for users to have more control on their safety. The firm will be further enhancing user awareness by launching another in-app quiz in India to provide account safety tips to users.

  Published: May 2, 2019 9:56 AM IST
A week after the Madras High Court lifted the ban on TikTok, the app is now back on Google Play and App Store. This time around, the popular short video platform is more focused on online safety and the safety of user in general. On Wednesday, TikTok announced that it will be further enhancing user awareness by launching another in-app quiz in India to provide account safety tips to users.

“As a platform that celebrates trends and embraces diversity, ​TikTok ​has become the preferred platform for expression, given its lowered boundaries for sharing, creating, discovering — all made easy on mobile. ​TikTok ​is committed to helping make its millions of users feel safe and comfortable within the community, which is why it is continuously enhancing and updating its policies, tools, and resources to promote a positive and safe app environment,” noted TikTok in a press statement.

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after ban lift

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after ban lift

This would be TikTok’s second in-app quiz for user safety in India and the same is available on ​TikTok ​throughout Europe, EMEA, and Asia. Previously, the firm launched the #SafeHumSafeInternet campaign, which also featured the first ever safety quiz for users in India. TikTok claims that the quiz saw much success and was taken by almost 5 million ​TikTok ​users who were interested in knowing about their safety IQ.

In addition to educational efforts, ​TikTok ​is launching new tools and initiatives for a more positive and safe in-app environment. In March, ​TikTok ​launched the localized Safety Center ​in India, which is dedicated to providing tips and resources to help users navigate a range of topics and build an online experience that feels safe and welcoming. The Safety Center ​is available in ten Indian major languages and also featured an ​Anti-Bullying resource page.

Furthermore, TikTok notes that it will introduce revamped notification tab, notification controls, and ‘Device Management’, which will allow users to manage their login devices to prevent their accounts from being hacked.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 9:56 AM IST

