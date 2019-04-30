TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after ban lift

The infamous video platform app TikTok is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after its ban was lifted. This development comes just six days after the Madras High Court issued an order to lift the ban on the app after issuing it in the first place. While lifting the ban, the court revealed some conditions that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, will need to meet for the app to continue to be available for users to download. As previously reported, the conditions state that no pornographic videos will be uploaded on the platform, the primary reason that led to the ban in the first place.

If ByteDance fails to ensure the prevention of pornographic videos on the platform then the Madras High Court will start “content of court proceedings”. Some reports online were questioning the absence of the app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after the ban was lifted. While removing the ban on the app, the court also noted that it was only worried about the crimes that were committed against children online and pointed out that India does not have legislation like US COPPA that can protect children the cyberspace.

To assure the court, TikTok revealed that it has added technology on the platform that will ensure that users are not able to upload obscene content on the platform. In addition to that, the company has already actively removed problematic content from the platform from Jun 2018. As part of the statement, TikTok also revealed that the platform has about 0.00006 percent of obscene content and the company is already working on removing it.

The return of the app was initially reported by India Today. This comes about two weeks after the entire saga started. Everything started when an individual filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against TikTok calling for its ban. This resulted in the court issuing a ban of the app for encouraging pornography. Immediately after the ban, the government sent out a letter to Google and Apple to follow the court ruling and block the app.