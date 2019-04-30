comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after ban lift
News

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after ban lift

News

If ByteDance fails to ensure the prevention of pornographic videos on the TikTok platform then the Madras High Court will start “content of court proceedings”.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 4:49 PM IST
Tiktok

The infamous video platform app TikTok is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after its ban was lifted. This development comes just six days after the Madras High Court issued an order to lift the ban on the app after issuing it in the first place. While lifting the ban, the court revealed some conditions that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, will need to meet for the app to continue to be available for users to download. As previously reported, the conditions state that no pornographic videos will be uploaded on the platform, the primary reason that led to the ban in the first place.

If ByteDance fails to ensure the prevention of pornographic videos on the platform then the Madras High Court will start “content of court proceedings”. Some reports online were questioning the absence of the app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store days after the ban was lifted. While removing the ban on the app, the court also noted that it was only worried about the crimes that were committed against children online and pointed out that India does not have legislation like US COPPA that can protect children the cyberspace.

Watch: Android Q First Look

To assure the court, TikTok revealed that it has added technology on the platform that will ensure that users are not able to upload obscene content on the platform. In addition to that, the company has already actively removed problematic content from the platform from Jun 2018. As part of the statement, TikTok also revealed that the platform has about 0.00006 percent of obscene content and the company is already working on removing it.

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app

Also Read

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app

The return of the app was initially reported by India Today. This comes about two weeks after the entire saga started. Everything started when an individual filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against TikTok calling for its ban. This resulted in the court issuing a ban of the app for encouraging pornography. Immediately after the ban, the government sent out a letter to Google and Apple to follow the court ruling and block the app.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 4:49 PM IST

Editor's Pick

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
News
TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced

News

Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced

Amazon Pay will challenge Google Pay and PhonePe

News

Amazon Pay will challenge Google Pay and PhonePe

5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019

News

5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced

Amazon Pay will challenge Google Pay and PhonePe

5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

News

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Gaming

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level
Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app

News

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app
TikTok ban: SC asks Madras HC to decide plea for lifting ban on April 24

News

TikTok ban: SC asks Madras HC to decide plea for lifting ban on April 24
Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

Opinions

Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

हिंदी समाचार

फीचर फोन सेगमेंट में Lava बनी देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कंपनी, सैमसंग से चल रही है काटे की टक्कर

Facebook में अगले 50 सालों में जीवित लोगों की तुलना में मरे लोगों के अकाउंट होंगे ज्यादा

Realme 1st-anniversary Sale इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

शाओमी का सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Redmi Y3 इस दिन फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

Realme 3 का 3GB रैम और 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट 2 मई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

News

TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
News
TikTok app is back on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced

News

Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced
Amazon Pay will challenge Google Pay and PhonePe

News

Amazon Pay will challenge Google Pay and PhonePe
5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019

News

5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support