TikTok beats Whatsapp and Facebook in rural India

TikTok beats WhatsApp and Facebook in usage in rural India: Report

Though the platform usage numbers continue to increase, a new report has surfaced online highlighting the exact percentage of users. Let’s check out the details around WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok in rural India here.

Affordable mobile internet pricing and the arrival of inexpensive smartphones have resulted in an influx of new internet users in India. These factors have helped beef up the number of total internet users in the Indian market. Beyond the usual increase, these aspects have also helped increase internet use in rural India. As the number of internet users in rural India increased, the media and service consumption has also gone up. This increase in the number of users has also inevitably lead to increased use of multiple app platforms. Some of these app platforms include obvious things including WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more. Though the numbers continue to increase, a new report has surfaced online highlighting the exact numbers. Let's check out the details around WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok in rural India here.

Details regarding WhatsApp, TikTok, and Facebook use in rural India out

According to a report from The Economic Times, research firm Kantar collected data around internet use across India. As part of the data collection and analysis, the company found some interesting internet use patterns in the market. The report also revealed that women make about 41 percent of the total internet users in rural India. In contrast, women account for 43 percent of total users in urban India. Switching gears, about 89 percent of rural users use the internet every day while 88 percent use the internet every day in an urban setting.

Digging deeper, the report noted that only 19 percent of users use a PC to access the Internet across India. Beyond this, the bulk of internet users range from 15 to 34 in age. It also noted that rural internet users do fewer things online but engage in these activities for a longer time.

Talking about individual services, both demographics consume video content through MX Player and Reliance Jio TV. However, the most surprising aspect was how internet users in rural India used social media platforms. For instance, the majority of internet users in rural India used TikTok much more than WhatsApp and Facebook. WhatsApp scored a usage index of 37, Facebook scored 47 and TikTok scored a whopping 166.

