TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July

TikTok, the popular short-video sharing app, has emerged as the most download social media app on the App Store. According to data from Sensor Tower, the app developed by ByteDance is not seeing any slowdown in its popularity. It remained the most downloaded app on the iOS App Store during the month of July 2019. It was also the second most downloaded app on Google Play Store. During the month of July 2019, it had a total install count of 53.5 million and remains the second most downloaded app across platforms.

India is the country with the largest number of TikTok installs, Julia Chan, Mobile Insights Analyst at Senor Tower, said in a blog post. The install base of TikTok in India is at 41 percent followed by China at 10 percent. While it remains popular, TikTok failed to beat Facebook, which remains the most downloaded app in terms of overall downloads. The social media giant saw its flagship app register 56 million installs in July 2019.

India continues to contribute to the success of these social media applications across platforms. India contributed 23 percent of the total downloads of Facebook in July, followed by Indonesia at 11 percent. Instagram, Likee and Snapchat round up the list of top downloaded social media applications for July 2019. Sensor Tower’s data excludes Apple and Google apps that come pre-installed on their devices. It also does not include installation from third-party stores available on Android.

TikTok’s growth to become the second most downloaded app during July is no surprise. However, its growth to become the most downloaded app on App Store shows its popularity in the US. It is the fourth most downloaded social media app in the United States. On iOS, it was the third most downloaded app and fourth most downloaded app on Google Play. The app has become a haven among youngsters in markets like India despite all the controversy that comes with the app.