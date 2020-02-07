The Bengaluru police recently opened an account on video-making platform TikTok, said an official on Friday. The move aims to reach out to people in an engaging manner. TikTok is one of the growing social media platforms out there and more people continue to flock towards the app each day. Acting as a fresh way to communicate to the masses through engaging short video clips, the app doubles as a tool for organizations to gain insight on what is trending among people.

“Bangalore Police has always believed in the power of social media to build a connect with citizens. We were one of the first city police departments to come onto social media to create fun and informative content,” said city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

According to Rao, TikTok has a lot of potential for communication. Further, the commissioner mentioned that the short and creative videos could engage a large audience on awareness about important issues. A TikTok spokesperson welcomed the Bengaluru police onto the platform said it allows to create hyper-local content, thereby helping the law enforcement agencies to stay local and relevant.

The Bengaluru police will now be posting videos on citizen-centric issues on the app. However, Bengaluru is not the first city to adopt the application to engage locals. The Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police and Durg Police have already adopted app as a means of communication.

The rise of TikTok

ByteDance-owned TikTok has been one of the fastest-growing apps. The application was the second most downloaded application on the Google Play Store in 2019, beating Instagram, SHAREit, Snapchat and even Spotify. Moreover, TikTok has even started grabbing official music licenses. The app recently struck a deal with Merlin gaining access to music by thousands of independent artists. BytreDance also plans to boost its own music streaming front Resso to rival streaming services like Spotify and JioSaavn.

(With inputs from IANS)