News

TikTok crosses 2 billion downloads milestone, India tops chart again

News

TikTok downloads in India leads the chart with 611 million or about 30.3 percent of all unique installs.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 1:43 PM IST
tiktok

Sounding an alarm for Facebook and its family of apps, short video-making app TikTok has reached two billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 611 million or about 30.3 percent of all unique installs. Also Read - Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video

China is the second leading country for installs, accumulating 196.6 million to date, or 9.7 percent of all downloads, for its version of the app, known as Douyin, reported mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This figure does not include third-party Android store installs in the country. Also Read - TikTok वीडियो पर लाइक न मिलने पर 18 साल के युवक ने की आत्महत्या

US rounds out the top three countries for downloads, where it has picked up 165 million installs, or 8.2 percent. Google Play has accounted for the vast majority of TikTok downloads to date, racking up more than 1.5 billion installs, or 75.5 percent of the total. The App Store, meanwhile, has generated 495.2 million downloads, or 24.5 percent. Also Read - TikTok New Feature : टिकटॉक में जल्द जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर, पेरेंट्स को मिलेंगे ये कंट्रोल

Lifetime user spending in TikTok has risen to $456.7 million, more than 2.5 times the $175 million the app had generated when it reached 1.5 billion downloads. The latest milestone comes just five months after TikTok surpassed 1.5 billion downloads. In Q1 2020, it generated the most downloads for any app ever in a quarter, accumulating more than 315 million installs across the App Store and Google Play.

TikTok’s latest surge comes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen consumers drawn to their mobile devices more than ever as they look for new ways to shop, work, and connect with others.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this month, the popular short-video creating app crossed 1 billion downloads on Google Play store itself, which is huge. The growth is driven by the ongoing lockdown all over the world. Due to lockdown, people are using social media apps to stay connected with others. TikTok bagged the badge of “most downloaded app” among social media apps in India during the ongoing lockdown period.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 30, 2020 1:43 PM IST

