comscore Tiktok desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads
  • Home
  • News
  • Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads
News

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

News

Just like TikTok, the short-video making app Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos.

  • Published: June 29, 2020 3:07 PM IST
chingari-app-tiktok-mitron-android

Tiktok’s desi alternative and ‘Made in India’ app Chingari has announced that it has achieved a new milestone of more than 2.5 million downloads in a short time. The surge in popularity of this video-based app has been so meteoric that it reached the milestone of 2.5 million downloads from 550,000 downloads in just 10 days. Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours of its launch. The company claims 400 percent growth in the subscribers. Also Read - TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14; offers a clarification

Just like TikTok, the short-video making app Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos alongside with features like chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more. The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Users can download it from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Also Read - YouTube working on TikTok-like feature on Android

“In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400 percent growth in the subscribers of the app. The positive response from our users has been surreal and this is our true reward. At Chingari, our focus will always remain on customer satisfaction and providing them with seamless experience. The steadily increasing numbers give us the drive to work even harder for our customers,” said Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App. Also Read - Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers

A Chingari user can creative with WhatsApp status, Videos, Audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos. The app also offers access to Trending News, Entertainment News, Funny Videos, Song Videos, Wishes, Love Quotes, Status Videos, Good Morning and Good Night Videos, Shayaris, Clips, and Memes we well.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

Notably, Chingari is more rewarding than Chinese app TikTok as creators on Chingari don’t just get fame but money as well for the content they upload on the app. Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 29, 2020 3:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season
Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app

News

Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app

Realme Smart TVs set to go on sale on June 30

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TVs set to go on sale on June 30

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

News

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

News

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads
Apple tells us why iPad still doesn't have a Calculator app

News

Apple tells us why iPad still doesn't have a Calculator app
Realme X3 series first sale on 30 June: Check prices, offers and more

News

Realme X3 series first sale on 30 June: Check prices, offers and more
OnePlus teases new TV series to get three variants: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus teases new TV series to get three variants: Check details
TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14

News

TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9A और Redmi 9C स्मार्टफोन 30 जून को होंगे लॉन्च

Xiaomi MIUI 12 स्टेबल अपडेट Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 समेत 13 स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी, जानें डिटेल्स

Realme 5i और Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें बढ़ी, जानें नए दाम और फीचर्स

Realme Watch ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, कभी भी खरीद सकते हैं बॉयर्स

Apple इस साल लॉन्च करेगी 10.8-इंच का iPad और अगले साल पेश करेगी 8.5-इंच वाला iPad Mini

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app
News
Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app
Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch
Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

News

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow
Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked

News

Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked
Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

News

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers