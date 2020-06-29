Tiktok’s desi alternative and ‘Made in India’ app Chingari has announced that it has achieved a new milestone of more than 2.5 million downloads in a short time. The surge in popularity of this video-based app has been so meteoric that it reached the milestone of 2.5 million downloads from 550,000 downloads in just 10 days. Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours of its launch. The company claims 400 percent growth in the subscribers. Also Read - TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14; offers a clarification

Just like TikTok, the short-video making app Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos alongside with features like chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more. The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Users can download it from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Also Read - YouTube working on TikTok-like feature on Android

“In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400 percent growth in the subscribers of the app. The positive response from our users has been surreal and this is our true reward. At Chingari, our focus will always remain on customer satisfaction and providing them with seamless experience. The steadily increasing numbers give us the drive to work even harder for our customers,” said Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App. Also Read - Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers

A Chingari user can creative with WhatsApp status, Videos, Audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos. The app also offers access to Trending News, Entertainment News, Funny Videos, Song Videos, Wishes, Love Quotes, Status Videos, Good Morning and Good Night Videos, Shayaris, Clips, and Memes we well.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

Notably, Chingari is more rewarding than Chinese app TikTok as creators on Chingari don’t just get fame but money as well for the content they upload on the app. Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.