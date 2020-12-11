comscore TikTok becomes the most downloaded app of 2020 | BGR India
TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app in 2020

As per a report, TikTok, which is currently banned in India, is the most downloaded app in 2020 globally on both Android and iOS.

With the year coming to an end, analytics firm App Annie has released the list of most downloaded apps in 2020. The report covers global markets. As per the report, TikTok, which is currently banned in India, is the most downloaded app in 2020 globally on both Android and iOS. Also Read - How to reply to a group message privately on WhatsApp

Tiktok has beat Facebook to become the most downloaded app of this year. Following TikTok is Facebook and then comes the most popular messaging app globally, WhatsApp. App Annie predicts that in 2021 TikTok will break the 1 billion monthly active users (MAU) club. Also Read - Facebook sued by US govt over antitrust issues & maintaining 'monopoly power'

The report highlighted, “TikTok’s tidal wave continued throughout 2020 — particularly as content-hungry consumers flocked to the app to create, socialize and stay entertained — even increasing its cross-app usage with major video streaming players like Netflix, indicating that TikTok is not only blurring the lines between social and streaming but is a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world in its own right and is set to break into the 1 billion monthly active user club in 2021.” Also Read - How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

As per the report, Zoom also gained wide popularity in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The video calling application position reportedly climbed up 219 spots to become the fourth most downloaded app globally. The report also highlighted that Google Meet was one of the most downloaded apps this year and stood out in terms of downloads.

For the unaware, the most downloaded app of the year, TikTok, was banned in India earlier this year alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps. The Tiktok ban pushed several made in India short video platforms such as Chingari, Moj, ShareChat, among others. While other banned Chinese apps are trying hard to turn to India, there are no reports so far on the comeback of TikTok.

In India, TikTok had millions of users using the platform actively. The ban on the app came as a shocker to the TikTokers stars in the country.

  Published Date: December 11, 2020 9:30 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 11, 2020 9:30 AM IST

Best Sellers