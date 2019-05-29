comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok developer ByteDance apparently developing smartphone
News

TikTok developer ByteDance apparently developing smartphone

News

TikTok developer ByteDance wants to dabble in the smartphone making business after being successful in creating social media apps. And it seems to want to bundle the phone with its proprietary apps.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 7:16 AM IST
Tiktok

From making popular social media apps like TikTok, developer ByteDance seems to be developing its very own smartphone. If reports are to be believed the smartphone from ByteDance will come pre-loaded with apps from the developer that include TikTok, News Republic, and TopBuzz among others. According to a report by the Financial Times, two unnamed sources have claimed that the smartphone will also come with an unreleased music streaming service.

The Financial Times report mentions that it has been ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming’s long standing aspiration to build a smartphone that will come pre-loaded with the apps from the company. The Chinese company and the smartphone making company Smartisan confirmed the presence of a deal between the two where ByteDance acquired patent portfolio and even hired some employees from Smartisan. ByteDance had previously claimed that the deal was made in order to “explore the education business,” but present news seems to steer that piece of information into new light.

Smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above to buy in May 2019: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Vivo Y15 and more

Also Read

Smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above to buy in May 2019: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Vivo Y15 and more

There has been no mention of the smartphone’s design, intended market or any other details for that matter, although does seem to suggest that ByteDance may run into some trouble with the US government and its hostility toward Chinese telecommunication companies at the present moment. And if existing strained relationships are to be mentioned then ByteDance has had some trouble in India, where TikTok became immensely popular and then received a brief period of ban from the government on grounds that it apparently promoted “cultural degradation.”

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The Financial Times report does not seem too positive about the proposed smartphone’s prospects, because of the precedents that have been set by Facebook and Amazon. Both the companies launched their own smartphones that were preloaded with specific apps, and both the companies gave up and discontinued the products because of how unpopular they were.

One of the biggest issues that the smartphone launched by Facebook was that the apps that were available on it could very well be downloaded on smartphones from other companies. This could be an issue with ByteDance unless they choose to make a mainstream app like TikTok exclusive for their smartphone, which could very well kill the popularity of the app. One example of things working out in favor of the company making an app is the Chinese selfie app maker Meitu who successfully got into the smartphone business with a deal with Xiaomi.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 29, 2019 7:16 AM IST

Editor's Pick

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone
News
TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone
Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts

Deals

Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared

News

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

News

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

Most Popular

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite

Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

News

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone
27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive

News

27-year-old Gym trainer shot dead, TikTok popularity may be the motive
TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

News

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app
Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

News

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista
TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store

News

TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में iPhone की कीमत दुनिया में चौथे स्थान पर : रिपोर्ट

Vivo Y15 AI triple cameras और 5,000mAh battery के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi कल भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है अपना 26L Travel Business बैकपैक

TikTok एप बनाने वाली कंपनी ByteDance जल्द लॉन्च करेगी स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Reno और Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone
News
TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone
4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite

News

4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite
Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty

News

Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty
Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared

News

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared
RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China