TikTok donates medical equipment, supply worth Rs 100 crore

TikTok donates medical equipment and supply worth Rs 100 crore to fight COVID-19 pandemic

TikTok is helping the government with medical equipment and supplies and has pledged to extend further support.

  • Updated: April 2, 2020 4:58 PM IST
Tiktok

TikTok, the popular short video streaming platform, is donating medical equipment and supplies worth Rs 100 crore. The donation comes as an to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply from the company will include 4,00,000 hazmat suits and 2,00,000 masks. This will be used as protective gear by doctors and front line medical staff. In the fight against coronavirus, front line workers have emerged as the real heroes.

However, their fight is being derailed by the lack of critical medical supplies including personal protective equipment. In the US, a number of medical professionals took to Twitter to push the #GetPPE movement. As the number of cases continue to rise, India is gearing up for a similar situation. Tech companies are trying to bridge the gap by providing these resources to the government and hospitals. The supply of these protective gear will ensure that doctors and health workers are not affected by the virus. Smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Vivo have also donated masks and hazmat suits to fight against the pandemic.

Here is how TikTok is helping to fight the pandemic

“The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to contribute towards this effort. With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the company said.

Coronavirus: Here's how you can help in fighting COVID-19 from your home

Coronavirus: Here's how you can help in fighting COVID-19 from your home

TikTok also said that it is committed to the safety and security of citizens in India. As a responsible organization, the company said that it is prepared to extend further support by way of additional donations in the coming time. The donations come after the company introduced a new campaign in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme. The #GharBaithoIndia campaign is meant to encourage people to stay at home. The company is also inviting its users to share their ideas on how to stay home during the lockdown.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2020 4:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 2, 2020 4:58 PM IST

