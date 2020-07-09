comscore TikTok in the crosshairs for violating children's privacy | BGR India
TikTok in the crosshairs again for allegedly violating children's privacy

TikTok has been under many controversies lately in regions including India, Hong Kong and now the US.

  Published: July 9, 2020 10:54 AM IST
Popular short-video making platform TikTok is in the crosshairs again. The Federal Trade Commission and the US Justice Department are looking into allegations that the app failed to live up to a 2019 agreement aimed at protecting children’s privacy. As per a report by The Star, sources said that they took part in conference calls with the FTC and Justice Department officials. The calls were to discuss accusations on the TikTok, which has reportedly failed to deliver on Children’s privacy guidelines announced in February last year. Also Read - TikTok to stop working in Hong Kong due to change in laws

The Center for Digital Democracy, Campaign for a commercial-free childhood and others in May asked the FTC to probe into the various allegations of the TikTok failing to meed the guidelines.  A TikTok spokesman said they take “safety seriously for all our users”, adding that in the US, they “accommodate users under 13 in a limited app experience that introduces additional safety and privacy protections designed specifically for a younger audience”. Also Read - Facebook is shutting down TikTok-clone Lasso

TikTok is also reportedly pulling out of Hong Kong. The company has taken this decision after recent security laws changes in Hong Kong. the platform  According to reports, the ByteDance-owned app is concerned about interference from Chinese authorities. “In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong, the company was quoted saying. Also Read - Gaana launches TikTok-like short video platform 'HotShots': How to use

TikTok still banned in India

Meanwhile, the video-making app continues to be banned in India over security concerns, amidst clashes with neighboring country China. Following the ban of TikTok in India, many rival apps have seen a surge in downloads, leveraging their made-in-India factor. Popular choices include Mitron, Chingari, and Roposo.

TikTok to stop working in Hong Kong due to change in laws

Popular social media platform Instagram also took the opportunity to bring in Instagram Reels, a new short video-making feature baked into the existing app. Reels allows users to share short videos to their stories, feed, or even the Instagram Explore page.

Story Timeline

