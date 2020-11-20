TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

Homegrown short video-sharing platform on Friday said that it has achieved the benchmark of serving 38 million users on its platform and witnessed the highest daily engagement time of 51 minutes. The data provided by Chingari also revealed that more than 95 million videos are viewed on the platform every day. In the last 45 days, over 2.6 billion videos on the app have been watched by its consumers. Also Read - Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

“In the last one week itself, the Chingari app has recorded a behemoth increase of 611 per cent in the active engagement time,” Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari app, said in a statement. “Today, Chingari has outperformed foreign platforms with a daily average engagement time of 51 minutes.” Also Read - Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa

To keep its users hooked, Chingari has also added first-of-its-kind AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with. Further, a content creator on this platform not only earns recognition and sponsorships but is also given points (based on how viral the video is) that can be redeemed for money. Also Read - Google Pay gets a major redesign, can now manage your finances better

“Chingari app enjoys a huge consumer base not just in but also in countries like UAE, the US, Vietnam, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and others,” said Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App.

The surge in popularity of this video-based ‘ ‘ app was so meteoric that it positioned among top 2 free apps on the Google Play store in a short time period. After TikTok’s ban in India, the app had reached the milestone of 3 million downloads in just 10 days, and now achieved over 10 million downloads in less than 22 days on Google Play store.

Just like TikTok, the short-video making app Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos alongside with features like chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more. The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Users can download it from Google Play Store and ’s App Store.

Written with agency inputs