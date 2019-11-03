comscore TikTok owner ByteDance unveils Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone
TikTok owner ByteDance unveils Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC

The new smartphone offers users with a quick access to TikTok app, right from the lock screen. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: November 3, 2019 10:31 AM IST
Chinese conglomerate, ByteDance, who owns popular short video-sharing app TikTok has finally unveiled its rumored smartphone. Called Nut Pro 3, the smartphone is launched under the Smartisan brand in China. It is also known as Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3. The highlight of the smartphone includes selfie lighting effects, and direct access to TikTok app right from the lock screen. Here is all you need to know.

TikTok Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 price

The new smartphone will go on sale in China for RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,050) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. The premium model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,050). There is also a more premium model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for RMB 3,599 (approximately Rs 36,050).

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 specifications and features

The TikTok smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It flaunts a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that runs at a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

In the photography department, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX586 sensor) with f/1.75 aperture. It is paired with a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens (2x optical zoom) and a 5-megapixel macro lens for close-up shots. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with a 20-megapixel front camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning tech.

Connectivity options on the TikTok smartphone include Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM card slots and Wi-Fi. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2019 10:31 AM IST

