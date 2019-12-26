comscore TikTok owner looking at selling the app | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok owner looking at selling the app amidst national security concerns in US
News

TikTok owner looking at selling the app amidst national security concerns in US

News

Taking a look back, some US lawmakers have raised calls to investigate TikTok over national security concerns. They are concerned about how ByteDance handles the user data of the American users.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 10:07 PM IST
Tiktok

Video sharing platform TikTok could change ownership in the coming months. According to a new report, ByteDance, the owner of the platform is considering selling the platform. The company is considering such a drastic move to address the concerns that US law-makers have raised in recent weeks. Taking a look back, some US lawmakers have raised calls to investigate the popular platform over national security concerns. They are concerned about how ByteDance handles the user data of the American users. In addition, they are also concerned about the censorship of content that criticizes the Chinese government.

Related Stories


TikTok facing problems in the United States

The calls for an investigation have grown over time as the US-China trade war intensified over time. Given that TikTok is based out of Beijing has not helped ByteDance. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is currently considering everything from an aggressive legal defense to optional separation. As part of the separation, the company is willing to sell its majority stake in the app. This could likely bring more than $10 billion to the company in terms of the capital. The report also noted that the popularity of TikTok has sky-rocketed in the last two years. This has helped ByteDance gain the title of the most valuable startup in the world.

Watch: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Talking more about the option to sell the app, the company may sell its sake to its financial investors. The list of early investors in the app include SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, and Susquehanna International. This move could help ByteDance cash in while avoiding a government-backed investigation. It is worth noting that the US Army already launched an investigation in the app on November 21, 2019.

TikTok accused again of gathering, sending data to China: Report

Also Read

TikTok accused again of gathering, sending data to China: Report

The US Army claims that TikTok puts “military information and practices” at risk from the way it handles its user data. Committee on Foreign Investment in the US or CFIUS also started a review of the ByteDance acquisition form 2017. For context, ByteDance acquired Musical.ly back in 2017 and later rebranded it to TikTok.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 10:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked
News
Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked
Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app

News

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

TikTok owner looking at selling the app

Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app

Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher is the latest crowdfunding product on Xiaomi Youpin

Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok owner looking at selling the app

News

TikTok owner looking at selling the app
Popular chat app ToTok is secret spying tool of UAE government: Report

News

Popular chat app ToTok is secret spying tool of UAE government: Report
Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

News

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India
TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report

News

TikTok reportedly sharing user data: Report
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

हिंदी समाचार

2020 में एडवांस 10X ऑप्टिकल जूम कैमरा वाले स्मार्टफोन देंगे DSLR को टक्कर

Oppo Reno 3 सीरीज 5G सपोर्ट और चार बैक कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City स्मार्टवॉच OLED डिस्प्ले और हार्ट रेट सेंसर के साथ हुई लॉन्च

फरवरी से माइक्रोसॉफ्ट कोर्टाना मोबाइल एप का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाएंगे इंडियन यूजर्स

Airtel Payments Bank पर अब 24 घंटे मिलेगी NEFT ट्रांसफर सर्विस

News

TikTok owner looking at selling the app
News
TikTok owner looking at selling the app
Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked

News

Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked
ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app

News

ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app
Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher is the latest crowdfunding product on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher is the latest crowdfunding product on Xiaomi Youpin
Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features

News

Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features