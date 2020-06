TikTok-parent ByteDance to shut Vigo Video in India by October 31

China-based Internet startup ByteDance which owns TikTok has decided to shut down its short video-sharing platform Vigo Video in India by October 31. The company took the decision to “focus energy and resources on other businesses.” Also Read - Google pulls down TikTok clone app from Play Store

ByteDance wants Vigo Video users to export their content to TikTok before October 31. “By October 31st 2020, Vigo Video will shut down in India,” Vigo Video said in a blog post, adding that it has already shut operations in Brazil and the Middle East. Also Read - TikTok beats WhatsApp and Facebook in usage in rural India: Report

“Users can export their content on to TikTok and continue with their creativity with a seamless experience on India’s leading short video sharing platform, giving them vast exposure and interactivity with a larger user base,” it added. Also Read - विवादों के बाद भी TikTok और Zoom ऐप मई महीने मेंं सबसे ज्यादा बार हुए डाउनलोड

Vigo Video said that users of the platform will be informed about the app shutting via in-app notifications with detailed instruction on downloading their personal data or deleting their account permanently, including videos, personal information, chat history and favourite list.

India is the biggest market for some of ByteDance’s apps. However, while TikTok has over 200 million users in India, Vigo Video, which was launched in 2017, has not done so well in the country. According to a report in TechCrunch on Monday, Vigo Video had about four million monthly active users last month, while Vigo Lite had 1.5 million users.

Meanwhile, TikTok Android app rating is back to 4.4 stars on Google Play. These ratings were pushed to the lowest ever for the app at about 1.2 stars. It did not accurately represent the quality of the app, but instead it was because of the massive backlash in India. The dispute between YouTubers and TikTok influencers led to these negative ratings.

As per media reports, some videos “appeared to promote domestic violence, racism, animal cruelty, objectification of women, and more. The restored rating was referred to the deletion of the negative reviews as “a corrective action” to fight “spam abuse” by Google.

Written with agency inputs