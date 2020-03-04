comscore TikTok phone features flagship specifications | BGR India
TikTok phone sports flagship specifications and software customization

Calling the Smartisan Nut Pro 3, TikTok phone is not really misleading. In fact, this name outlines the unique features that come with the smartphone.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 2:52 PM IST
TikTok phone Smartisan Nut Pro 3

ByteDance sub-brand Smartisan launched its latest smartphone, the Smartisan Nut Pro 3 some time back in the market. As part of the launch, the company revealed the specifications, variants, pricing and other highlights of the smartphone. The Nut Pro 3 is the first smartphone that Smartisan launched after ByteDance takeover. In fact, some users are also calling this device the TikTok smartphone. Taking a closer look, calling the Smartisan Nut Pro 3, TikTok phone is not really misleading. In fact, this name outlines the unique features that come with the smartphone. Similar to most such devices, the TikTok phone comes with an affordable price tag.

TikTok phone specifications and the software experience

According to the information available online, the smartphone features 2019 flagship hardware. This includes the Snapdragon 855+ along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device also comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a tear-drop notch on the top. Nut 3 Pro comes in two different RAM and storage combinations providing buyers more options. These variations include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Talking about the camera, the smartphone features a quad camera setup on the back. This includes a primary 48-megapixel sensor with a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

The other two sensors include the 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front notch features a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery to power the package. Buyers can get the smartphone White, Green, and Black colors. The base model of the device is available for just 2,899 RMB or Rs 30,556. Talking a look at the design, it comes with glass finish on the front and back along with a metal frame on the sides.

The smartphone also comes with a heavily customized version of Android 9 Pie called the Smartisan OS 7.0. Talking about the software, the device comes preinstalled with TikTok, or to be accurate, “Douyin”, the local version of TikTok. Users can quickly access the app directly from the lock screen. The home screen is quite different than traditional Android. Talking about one unique feature, users can use a diagonal swipe from the top right corner to activate a split-screen mode. Here, the user can open four apps at any given time. Other features include Big Bang and a whole host of face filters in the camera app.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 2:52 PM IST

