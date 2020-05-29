It looks like the Google Play Store rating for TikTok is back to its regular 4+ rating. According to a new report, software giant Google restored the rating to its somewhat regular levels after about two weeks. For some context, a dispute between YouTubers and TikTok influences pushed people to leave negative ratings. These ratings pushed the total rating of the app to plummed to about 1.2 stars. Taking a closer look, this rating did not accurately represent the quality of the app. Let’s check out the details regarding this move here and how TikTok regained its rating on Google Play Store. Also Read - Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd: Report

TikTok Android app rating back to 4.4 stars; details

According to a report from TechCrunch, the situation started after the service faced a massive backlash in India. As part of the move, Google also issued a statement to clarify its move to delete the negative ratings. Keywords demanding a ban, block, or deletion of TikTok have been trending on Twitter India for the last three weeks. Some reports outlined that a part of these calls was in response to disturbing videos on the platform. As per the report, some videos “appeared to promote domestic violence, racism, animal cruelty, objectification of women, and more. Google refers to the deletion of the negative reviews as “a corrective action” to fight “spam abuse”. Also Read - Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

The report notes that the TikTok app rating as seen slight recovery in different markets to showcase 1.6 stars. For some context, the app currently sits on 1.4 stars in Europe. Mobile insight firm Apptopia also noted that the backlash pushed the user “satisfaction” from 86 percent, down to 39 percent. Also Read - TikTok in-app revenues in China shoot up during lockdown

It is worth noting that such outrage against apps is not new in India. Looking back, Snapchat was at the receiving end of the outrage back in 2017. As a result, many users left poor ratings for Snapdeal, an e-commerce platform in India.