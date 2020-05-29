comscore TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes negative reviews | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews on from Play Store
News

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews on from Play Store

News

According to a new report, software giant Google restored the rating to its somewhat regular levels after about two weeks. Let’s check out the details regarding this move here and how TikTok regained its rating on Google Play Store.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 3:15 PM IST
Tiktok

It looks like the Google Play Store rating for TikTok is back to its regular 4+ rating. According to a new report, software giant Google restored the rating to its somewhat regular levels after about two weeks. For some context, a dispute between YouTubers and TikTok influences pushed people to leave negative ratings. These ratings pushed the total rating of the app to plummed to about 1.2 stars. Taking a closer look, this rating did not accurately represent the quality of the app. Let’s check out the details regarding this move here and how TikTok regained its rating on Google Play Store. Also Read - Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd: Report

TikTok Android app rating back to 4.4 stars; details

According to a report from TechCrunch, the situation started after the service faced a massive backlash in India. As part of the move, Google also issued a statement to clarify its move to delete the negative ratings. Keywords demanding a ban, block, or deletion of TikTok have been trending on Twitter India for the last three weeks. Some reports outlined that a part of these calls was in response to disturbing videos on the platform. As per the report, some videos “appeared to promote domestic violence, racism, animal cruelty, objectification of women, and more. Google refers to the deletion of the negative reviews as “a corrective action” to fight “spam abuse”. Also Read - Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

The report notes that the TikTok app rating as seen slight recovery in different markets to showcase 1.6 stars. For some context, the app currently sits on 1.4 stars in Europe. Mobile insight firm Apptopia also noted that the backlash pushed the user “satisfaction” from 86 percent, down to 39 percent. Also Read - TikTok in-app revenues in China shoot up during lockdown

Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

Also Read

Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

It is worth noting that such outrage against apps is not new in India. Looking back, Snapchat was at the receiving end of the outrage back in 2017. As a result, many users left poor ratings for Snapdeal, an e-commerce platform in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
News
Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

News

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

News

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

News

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews

News

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews
Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd

News

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone
Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

News

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

महज 20 सेकेंड में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ ये स्मार्टफोन, जानिए ऐसा क्या है खास

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, दमदार होगा कैमरा

Mi TV Stick को जल्द लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी, ये होंगे फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 5G फोन दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत स्पेसिफिकेशंस फीचर्स

Moto G8 Power Lite ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 750 रुपये EMI में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Features

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Features

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews
News
TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews
Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd

News

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

News

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature
Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone
OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

News

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design