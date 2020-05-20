TikTok rating down to 1-star on Google Play store: Here's why

Over the past few days TikTok in India has been downgraded from four to 1-star on Google Play. Many users shared their sentiment towards the app on social media, and claimed to have uninstalled the app. By doing so, they were giving TikTok 1-star ratings as you can see below. Also Read - TikTok gets Disney's streaming head Kevin Mayer as its new chief

Photo: Google Play Store

This outburst was triggered after a video glorifying acid attack on woman went viral on the platform.

The content was created by user called Faizal Siddiqui, who has more than 13 million followers on TikTok. In the video, Faizal says “Did the man you left me for abandon you?” and after that he takes a glass filled with liquid and splashes it on his ‘girlfriend’ By end of the video, the woman’s face changes with make-up depicting scars one gets after “acid attack”

This development has forced the company to take strict action against the user and the content shared. “Over the last few days, we have acted on several pieces of content that violated our policies. We have taken actions including taking down the content, suspending account of the concerned users, and/or are working with law enforcement agencies, as appropriate,” TikTok said through this tweet.

According to a recent report, an 18-year old TikTok user took his life after being “depressed.” He was unhappy about not getting “likes” on his content. As per the information, the police immediately reached the location after receiving the alert.

Once banned, twice shy

TikTok has been banned in the country not that long ago. And new incidents like these could force the government to take action once again. The reports about 1-star rating puts a bad impression on the app. And TikTok with over 600 million users in India will have fix the issues at hand. It cannot afford more events like these, permanently damaging its image in the country. To get this right, TikTok has to strengthen its moderation team, and put strict guidelines in place for the users.

Earlier this week, Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month and also become COO at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. He will also oversee public affairs, security, moderation, which is the need of hour for TikTok.