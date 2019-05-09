comscore
TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store after reversal of ban

TikTok was briefly banned in India but has now returned to become the top app on both Play Store and App Store.

  Published: May 9, 2019 11:20 AM IST
TikTok, the short video-sharing app, has once again become the top app on app stores in India. The app briefly became unavailable on Google Play Store and Apple App Store but the Madras High Court reversed the order and asked the platform vendors to reinstate the app. Since it became available once again for download, the app is trending as the number one top free app on ioS and it is the top free app in the social category on the Google Play Store.

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has announced a new campaign called #ReturnOfTikTok and says it will help the company continue to engage its growing community of over 200 million users. In a statement, the company said that TikTok users are expressing their happiness with the #ReturnOfTikTok and are sharing creative videos on the platform along with #shareandwin hashtags. The #ReturnOfTikTok, the company said, is already trending with over 504 million views on the app. The winners of the challenge will stand a chance to win exciting prizes everyday.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude and thank our over 200 million users in India for the overwhelming response, support and love they have shown towards TikTok. The launch of #ReturnOfTikTok is a testament of our continuing commitment to our Indian community,” said Sumedhas Rajgopal, Entertainment Strategy and Partnerships Lead, TikTok (India).

A Reuters report claimed that TikTok ban in India resulted in financial loss of up to $5,00,000 a day for Beijing ByteDance Technology Co. The report also highlighted that more than 250 jobs were at risk due to the ban. The app was banned in India after a group of lawmakers filed a petition that the app was encouraging pornography among its users. ByetDance, backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, is estimated to be worth around $75 billion and is considering public listing in Hong Kong this year.

After the ban was lifted by Madras HC, TikTok launched its second in-app safety quiz, a move designed to help its users understand online safety tips. TikTok’s popularity has seen increased scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers in the country, who claim that the app does not have proper content policy and is being exploited to distribute pornographic content. While the app has returned to top spot on app stores, it needs to focus on content moderation to ensure another ban is not imposed on the service.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2019 11:20 AM IST

