TikTok remains App Store's most downloaded app for 5 quarters in a row: Report

TikTok, which is a video sharing platform, was reportedly the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store globally in the first quarter of 2019. As per SensorTower, more than 33 million users downloaded the same app from App Store during the first quarter. In addition to this, TikTok secured the top spot for the fifth consecutive quarter on the App Store.

Furthermore, the top five apps that were downloaded the most in the first quarter of this year include TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The report also noted that Twitter is on the number 16 spot. “YouTube was No. 2 for the second quarter in a row. Twitter had 11.7 million App Store downloads in Q1 2019, making it the No. 16 most downloaded app. This was Twitter’s highest total since Q1 2015 and a year-over-year increase of 3.6 percent,” the report stated.

The report also revealed that most of the TikTok growth was largely driven by India as around “88.6 million new users flocked to the app last quarter.” “This was 8.2 times more new installs than TikTok saw there in 1Q18 and was predominantly from Android, with Google Play accounting for nearly 99 percent of downloads. By comparison, TikTok added approximately 13.2 million new users the United States during Q1, an increase of 181 percent year-over-year, or 2.8 times the 4.7 million installs it had there in 1Q18,” the cited source reported about this in April.

The source also mentioned that TikTok may not witness good download numbers in the next quarter. This assumption has been made on the basis of the app’s ban in India in April over illegal or porn content being shared on its platform. While that ban was lifted in the same month, it is said that the app might have lost a minimum of 15 million downloads in that duration.

Besides, TikTok was the third most installed app globally on Google Play Store during Q1. “Q1 was also a significant quarter for TikTok’s revenue from in-app purchases, with total user spending reaching an estimated $18.9 million globally. This was 222 percent or 3.2 times greater than the $5.9 million we show the app grossed during 1Q18,” the report revealed.