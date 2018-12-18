TikTok Rewind 2018: Indians were most active during Saturdays and Sundays

TikTok, which recently won the award for being the most entertaining app on Google Play, has come up with its own trends for 2018. The social media company is following up on the footsteps of Google, Facebook and Instagram, to share its own highlights from the year and like YouTube, the highlights are called as TikTok Rewind.

According to the company, Indians were most active during Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00PM to 1:00AM IST. It says the #1MillionAudition and #IndependenceDay challenge were the most unforgettable moments on its platform in 2018. In 2018, TikTok has reached a new stage where celebrities from all over the world turned the platform into their playground. It claims that celebrities including American music producer Marshmellow, K-pop chart-toppers Winner and Blackpink, Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee as well as Baby Ariel top the list with almost 30 million followers.

Among Indian celebrities, some of Bollywood’s popular actors include Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff. It also revealed that #raindropchallenge was the most popular challenge while in India, the challenge #DameTuCosita, which was all about dancing with the green, animated alien as well as #DidiDance challenge.

It says the most trending soundtrack of 2018 was Run Free by Deep Chills feat. IVIE followed by global hits like Havana (feat. Young Thug) by Camila Cabello, Please Don’t Go by Joel Adams and In My Feelings by Drake. In India, TikTok says the most trending tuned were Kya Baat Ay by Harrdy Sandhu, Milegi Milegi from the movie Stree and the Punjabi hit Sohnea by Miss Pooja Feat. Millind Gaba.

In 2018, TikTok claims that the fifth edition of the #1MillionAudition garnered over 2.4 billion views and it also reached a milestone of 5.3 million videos uploaded by users during Diwali. The company is now revisiting those moments with “My Year in Rewind”, an in-app experience that will give a personalized look at the year starting December 19, 2018.