TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads in around 2 months

Mitron app, which recently was in news for being an “Indian alternative” to TikTok, has now passed 1 crore downloads. The app has achieved this in around 2 months. This is the same app that Google removed from Play Store. It was then added back on Google Play Store on June 5. The popular Mitron app reportedly has 4.5 rating on the store.

“There is a strong sentiment of #VocalForLocal. We are proudly building Mitron to reimagine digital engagement and entertainment, while being sensitive to the users in our market and being compliant with our local laws,” Mitron creator Shivank Agarwal told Gadgets360. AppBrain reported that the Mitron app raked in 100,000 downloads in about seven days, which is huge.

Given tensions between India and China, and people planning to not use Chinese items, it is easy to guess why Mitron is getting more attention. The cited source reported that the app’s team is based out of Bangalore. Earlier this month, it was reported that the Mitron app’s source code was purchased from a Pakistani developer. It came to light that the app was not developed by an IIT Roorkee student, and is a rebranded version of TicTic. The latter is said to be a Pakistani clone of Bytedance’s TikTok. As per Irfan Sheikh, who is a founder and chief executive of TicTic’s developer Qboxus, the Mitron app had purchased TicTic’s source code for $34 (roughly Rs 2,600).

The app’s co-founders told Gadgets 360 that it did not imitate TikTok. A few weeks back, Google removed the app from the store as it reportedly violated the company’s “spam and minimum functionality” policy. The search giant’s policy says that copying content from other applications without the addition of any original changes or value. It also mentioned that an app should offer a “basic degree of functionality and respectful user experience” too. As per reports, many users initially experienced bugs.