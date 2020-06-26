comscore TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads in around 2 months
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads in around 2 months
News

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads in around 2 months

News

The Mitron app has passed 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store in around 2 months. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Mitron app main

Mitron app, which recently was in news for being an “Indian alternative” to TikTok, has now passed 1 crore downloads. The app has achieved this in around 2 months. This is the same app that Google removed from Play Store. It was then added back on Google Play Store on June 5. The popular Mitron app reportedly has 4.5 rating on the store.

“There is a strong sentiment of #VocalForLocal. We are proudly building Mitron to reimagine digital engagement and entertainment, while being sensitive to the users in our market and being compliant with our local laws,” Mitron creator Shivank Agarwal told Gadgets360AppBrain reported that the Mitron app raked in 100,000 downloads in about seven days, which is huge.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Given tensions between India and China, and people planning to not use Chinese items, it is easy to guess why Mitron is getting more attention. The cited source reported that the app’s team is based out of Bangalore. Earlier this month, it was reported that the Mitron app’s source code was purchased from a Pakistani developer. It came to light that the app was not developed by an IIT Roorkee student, and is a rebranded version of TicTic. The latter is said to be a Pakistani clone of Bytedance’s TikTok. As per Irfan Sheikh, who is a founder and chief executive of TicTic’s developer Qboxus, the Mitron app had purchased TicTic’s source code for $34 (roughly Rs 2,600).

The app’s co-founders told Gadgets 360 that it did not imitate TikTok. A few weeks back, Google removed the app from the store as it reportedly violated the company’s “spam and minimum functionality” policy. The search giant’s policy says that copying content from other applications without the addition of any original changes or value. It also mentioned that an app should offer a “basic degree of functionality and respectful user experience” too. As per reports, many users initially experienced bugs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads
News
TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads
WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

News

WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

News

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499

Most Popular

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

News

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads
Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes fake NIC order

News

Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes fake NIC order
OnePlus, Xiaomi products sell out despite anti-China sentiments

News

OnePlus, Xiaomi products sell out despite anti-China sentiments
TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year

News

TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year
52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies

News

52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन का कैसा होगा? सामने आया डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Mitron ऐप को Google Play Store पर दो महीने में किया गया एक करोड़ बार डाउनलोड

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 कैमरा भारत में 5,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite को सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आप, इतना मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने बढ़ाया '5 पे 6' कैशबैक ऑफर, इस तरह से उठा सकते हैं फायदा

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads
News
TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads
WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

News

WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android
Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

News

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers