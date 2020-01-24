comscore TikTok bags first major licensing deal with Merlin | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok signs major licensing deal with Merlin, can soon use music from independent labels in videos
News

TikTok signs major licensing deal with Merlin, can soon use music from independent labels in videos

News

The deal will allow TikTok to use music licensed by Merlin in all forms. The content will accessible in any region where TikTok is available for download.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 3:20 PM IST
Tiktok

TikTok has been on a roll lately. The app recently ended up being the second-most downloaded application on the play store in 2019. Now, TikTok has reportedly signed a deal with Merlin. In case you didn’t already know, Merlin is a global agency that represents thousands of independent music labels and hundreds of thousands of artists.

Related Stories


Now, TikTok will be able to use music from all these artists and labels legally. These will be available in all countries where TikTok itself is available to download. This could only mean the user-generated video app is going to get more material for users to make content out of.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

Moreover, TikTok is now capable of expanding its own streaming service – Resso. According to TechCrunch, the deal covers the Resso application too. The deal also covers TikTok’s regular videos and sponsored videos created for marketing.

What could be TikTok’s larger plan?

The app’s parent ByteDance is reportedly gearing up to take on music streaming services. Apps like Spotify, Gaana and JioSaavn are popular streaming services in India right now. The Merlin deal means TikTok could eventually be a strong rival for these names. Moreover, the underdog app would certainly have a few extra features to offer besides just streaming.

“This partnership with TikTok is very significant for us,” said Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota to TechCrunch. “We are seeing a new generation of music services and a new era of music-related consumption, much of it driven by the global demand for independent music. Merlin members are increasingly using TikTok for their marketing campaigns, and today’s partnership ensures that they and their artists can also build new and incremental revenue streams,” he added.

TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report

Also Read

TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report

Besides the progress, monetisation is one sector where TikTok still must improve. Regardless, the app is certainly headed in the direction. The Merlin deal is the first major music deal the app has wrapped up. Perhaps we could see the company sign more deals with Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music later on. The company also just opened a new office in Los Angeles, considered the heart of the music industry in the US.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
Gaming
Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

News

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

News

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why

News

Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why
Social Media Rules: ID Verification may be Mandatory

News

Social Media Rules: ID Verification may be Mandatory
WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

News

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

News

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के सभी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Wi-Fi कॉलिंग फीचर

Lenovo Tab M10 टैबलेट 7,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 13,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

MG ZS EV प्योर इलेक्ट्रिक इंटरनेट SUV भारत में लॉन्च, 20.88 लाख रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

iQOO भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ 5G स्मार्टफोन

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE Streaming Score : भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच पहला टी20 आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
News
TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online
Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now
Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

News

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing