TikTok suspends HD streaming in Europe for 30 days

Mobile platform for streaming short videos TikTok has just announced that it will be restricting HD streaming. This it is doing in the European Union region to ensure that the data networks are relieved of pressure. People are locked in their homes because of the coronavirus crisis. During this period people are extensively using the internet services along with video streaming to keep themselves entertained.

In a statement TikTok said, “While we want our platform to be a place where our community can create, share and enjoy video content, we do not want any increased level of usage to add further pressure on overall network infrastructure and capacity. With this in mind, we have made a voluntary decision to prevent our users in Europe from being able to watch content in high definition for the next 30 days.”

“Users will still be able to create and share videos as normal and for our community. This decision will not have any material impact on the quality of their TikTok experience. This adjustment does allow us to play a very small role in reducing some of the pressure on the infrastructure that is so critical to people’s everyday lives. In line with our industry peers, this is a voluntary decision with immediate effect, and we’ll continue to work closely with network operators regarding any related decisions in the future.”

Recently the EU asked other OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to also restrict HD quality. Following this the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) wrote to various OTT platforms. The letter is written to platforms included Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube. It requested the platforms to stream in Standard Definition (SD) instead of High Definition (HD). The COAI also wrote to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) urging it to issue advisories to the players concerned.