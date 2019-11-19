Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is soon expected to add a new feature to its platform. The new feature will allow TikTok users to add links of e-commerce sites to their profile bio. Further, a creator will be to send their viewers to shopping websites effortlessly to monetize its platform. The company is currently testing this feature. Read on to know more about TikTok’s new “Link in Bio” feature.

The latest feature was first spotted by Fabian Bern. He also shared a video on Twitter, suggesting that users can now swipe on a post to directly visit an e-commerce platform to buy a product. Meanwhile, TikTok has also confirmed that the feature has been rolled out as part of “experimentation” to try and improve the app experience for its users.



“We are always experimenting with new ways to improve the app experience for our users. Ultimately, we are focused on ways to inspire creativity, bring joy, and add value for our community,” a spokesperson of ByteDance recently said. The features have only been rolled out for testing in the US at this stage, may also be limited to influencers only. The feature is expected to be very useful and handy for influencers as well as brands. Comparatively, TikTok’s rival Instagram already offers users to add a link to their bios. Instagram offers a “Swipe Up” feature to influencers.

Separately, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is all set to launch a music streaming service by next month. The company is in talks with Universal Music, Sony Music, and Warner Music – for global licensing deals. TikTok’s owner wants them to include their songs on ByteDance’s upcoming music subscription service. This information was first reported by the Financial Times. The company is reportedly planning to launch its music streaming service in emerging markets like India, Indonesia, and Brazil, before a future opening in the US.

– With inputs from IANS