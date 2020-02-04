comscore TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram | BGR India
TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram

TikTok is testing a user profile redesign similar to Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 2:15 PM IST
TikTok stock image

Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is testing a user profile redesign similar to Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram. “We are always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately give users more ways to personalize and engage with their profiles,” a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Monday.

As per report, the new profile shifts follow count to the left and places more emphasis on user bios. Additionally, TikTok has also begun a limited test of a feature that lets its users to add links to e-commerce sites to their profile bio as well as offer creators the ability to send their viewers to shopping websites effortlessly to monetize its platform.

Recently, TikTok reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 466.8 million or about 31 percent of all unique installs. In 2019, the app accumulated 614 million downloads – six percent more than it had last year, reported mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. India has been a fast adopter in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, or roughly 45 percent of all global installs.

TikTok usage in India

TikTok crossed Facebook in terms of growth rate across the globe. Taking a closer look at the numbers, TikTok’s Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased by 90 percent to 81 million by December 2019 as compared to last year. In India, TikTok has the largest market outside China. Comparing TikTok with Facebook, it also saw increased hours of use by 15 percent, clocking in 25.5 billion hours. It saw a 15 percent increase in MAUs by December 2019 to clock 224 million users.

Written with inputs from IANS

