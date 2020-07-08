TikTok to stop working in Hong Kong due to change in laws

TikTok is reportedly is pulling out of Hong Kong. The company has taken this decision after recent security laws changes in Hong Kong. the platform According to reports, the ByteDance-owned app is concerned about interference from Chinese authorities. “In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong, the company was quoted saying in this report. Also Read - Gaana launches TikTok-like short video platform 'HotShots': How to use

TikTok has been allegedly sending user data to mainland China. This is one of the reasons behind its ban in India. And with Hong Kong undergoing drastic changes, TikTok isn’t keen on becoming part of the Chinese surveillance standards. This decision comes at a time when most countries outside perceive it as a Chinese app. However, ByteDance has been at pains explaining its global focus with TikTok, while Douyin caters to users in China. Also Read - TikTok Pro scam: Here is why installing the fake app is a bad idea

But it’s not just TikTok deciding its fate in Hong Kong. Other technology giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter have stopped processing user data requests from the government in the region. Also Read - TikTok India ban could make ByteDance lose crores

TikTok stakes claim to operate in India

TikTok has repeatedly stated that it doesn’t share data of users. But if it continues to operate in Hong Kong, those allegations will become stronger. TikTok made a similar appeal via its chief to the Indian government few weeks back.

In its letter to the Indian government, Kevin Mayer Chief Executive Officer, TikTok also highlighted that China has never asked for user data. He said Indian user’s data is stored on servers in Singapore. “I can confirm that the Chinese government has never made a request to us for the data of Indian users. “If we do ever receive such a request in the future, we would not comply,” Mayer added.

And it seems the company is raising strong voice highlighting its efforts to develop organically in India. The company has also talked about employing people in the country, and localising its platform to cater to wide range of consumers. “The privacy of our users, and the security and sovereignty of India, are of utmost importance to us,” Mayer wrote. “We have already announced our plans to build a data centre in India.”