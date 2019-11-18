TikTok now has over 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Breaking down the TikTok download numbers, India leads the chart with 466.8 million. It also represents about 31 percent of all unique installs.

In 2019, TikTok downloads crossed 614 million – six percent more than the previous year. These numbers are courtesy of mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. India has been a fast adoptor in 2019. It has over 277.6 million downloads so far this year or roughly 45 percent of all global installs. China comes second with around 45.5 million downloads or 7.4 percent of all downloads. US comes third with 37.6 million installs this year or about 6 percent. The Sensor Tower report claims that these numbers don’t include installs from third-party Android stores in the country.

TikTok, with 614 million downloads, is currently the third-most downloaded non-gaming app of 2019. It comes behind WhatsApp (top with 707.4 million installs), and Facebook Messenger (second with 636.2 million installs). Facebook is fourth with 587 million downloads, and Instagram at fifth spot with 376.2 million.

To recall, TikTok crossed the 1 billion downloads milestone in February 2019, taking just under nine months to generate a further 500 million installs.

