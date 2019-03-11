comscore
  • TikTok unveiled a new safety feature in India
TikTok unveiled a new safety feature in India

A new safety feature that allows filtering self-defined words in Hindi and English from the comments section. 

Tiktok

Giving Indian users more account management control on its platform, video-sharing app TikTok on Friday launched a new safety feature that allows them to filter self-defined words in Hindi and English from the comments section. The “Filter Comments” feature would automatically remove up to 30 user-defined words from the comments section.

Users can also change the listed words as and when they want, the company said in a statement. The safety feature comes as part of TikTok India’s #SafeHumSafeInternet and #BetterMeBetterInternet campaigns launched in partnership with the Cyber Peace Foundation to mark the Safer Internet Day (SID) on February 4. The app’s existing privacy and safety settings allow users to decide who can comment and react to their videos or send them a message and download content from their accounts.

TikTok has over 54 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India. Owned by China-based company ByteDance, TikTok was first launched in China in 2016 as “Douyin.” It was rolled out to international markets in 2017. Besides, IANS reported that the popularity of China-based video social networking app TikTok has risen quickly to become a craze among teenagers, especially in India, but not without its share of controversies.

Barely 10 days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) called for a ban of the app in India, allegedly for helping spread child pornography content, the operators of TikTok have agreed to pay $5.7 million (nearly Rs 40 crore) to settle the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) allegations that the company illegally collected personal information from children.

