comscore TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
  • Home
  • News
  • TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

The TikTok move comes after the media said Instagram is reportedly offering financial incentives to some popular TikTok creators in a bid to make them use Reels, a video-music remix feature that the Facebook-owned platform plans to unveil next month in the US.

  • Published: July 31, 2020 4:21 PM IST
Nikhil Gandhi TikTok India Head

TikTok has now raised the ante in the social media war with a plan to offer creators $2 billion globally in the next three years as it fights rivals like Instagram and YouTube. The TikTok move comes after the media said Instagram is reportedly offering financial incentives to some popular TikTok creators in a bid to make them use Reels, a video-music remix feature that the Facebook-owned platform plans to unveil next month in the US. Also Read - Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

In an update on Wednesday, TikTok said that its Creator Fund is expected to grow to over $1 billion in the US in the next three years, and more than double that globally. Also Read - Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor; Live images leaked

TikTok said that it will be sharing more information about the application process soon. This was an update to an announcement that the short video-sharing platform made last week about a $200 million fund to offer financial support to top creators in the US. Also Read - Historic Antitrust hearing: Here’s what Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple CEOs said

Called the TikTok Creator Fund, it will encourage those who “dream of using their voices and creativity to spark inspirational careers”.

“The US fund will start with $200 million to help support ambitious creators who are seeking opportunities to foster a livelihood through their innovative content,” Vanessa Pappas, General Manager, TikTok US, said in the blog post last week.

Google-owned YouTube last month said that it had now started testing a way to record multi-segment videos that run up to a maximum length of 15 seconds.

The 15-second video format has been made popular by TikTok. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer slammed Facebook for launching Reels which he termed a copycat product in a blog post on Wednesday.

Reels has been extended in its test phase to India which was until now the biggest market for TikTok, which has now been banned along with other Chinese apps over national security concerns.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Nikhil Gandhi, India Head, TikTok, said that the platform submitted its response to the Indian government and is working with it to provide clarifications to allay the concerns that the government has.

“We have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign governments, nor have we used such data in any manner that would compromise the integrity of India. Further, even if we are requested to in the future, we would not do so,” he said.

“We remain committed to our creator community in India, that entertains millions of TikTok users worldwide with their talent, enabling cross-cultural exchanges and truly global engagements,” he said.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 4:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
News
OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

News

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement
Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor

News

Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor
Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance

News

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance
Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

News

Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

हिंदी समाचार

Honor MagicBook 15 नोटबुक फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर और वेबकैम के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Nokia Smart TV 65 इंच दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हुई लॉन्च, इतनी है कीमत

शाओमी का दमदार स्मार्टफोन Redmi K30 Ultra 5G हुआ स्पॉट, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Oppo ने भारत में 14,990 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च की Oppo Watch, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Oppo Reno 4 Pro भारत में 4 बैक कैमरा के साथ Rs 34,990 में लॉन्च, 5 August से सेल, 36 मिनट में हो जाता है फुल चार्ज

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
News
OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs
TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India
Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers