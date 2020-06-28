Recently TikTok found itself in the middle of yet another controversy after Apple launched the developer preview for iOS 14. For context, iOS 14 added a new feature that warned users about all the apps that were accessing their clipboard. Soon after WWDC 2020, multiple users installed iOS 14 developer beta on their devices. At the same time, users with TikTok saw multiple warnings from the new version of iOS. Inspecting the reports, the new OS warned users that TikTok was accessing their clipboard “every few seconds”. The company shared some new information in response to this feature. Let’s check out the details regarding TikTok on iOS 14 here. Also Read - YouTube working on TikTok-like feature on Android

TikTok shares new information after caught copying clipboard on iOS 14

The worst part was the fact that some users saw this notification even when they were not using TikTok. For instance, the app was copying the clipboard even when the user was typing on Instagram. According to the information from MacRumors, the social media company announced that it is removing the feature in the future. As part of the announcement, the company also shared a clarification around the update. In the statement to "The Telegraph", the company noted that it had added this feature "to identify repetitive, spammy behavior." The company closed the statement by adding that it is removing this "anti-spam feature" to remove any confusion.

TikTok also revealed that it has already submitted a new update to the App Store while removing this feature. It went on to state that the company is "committed to protecting users' privacy". The company also claimed that it will be "transparent" in how its app works. In fact, the new update is already rolling out to users and it confirms the change.

The report noted that TikTok did not reveal if it was removing this same feature from Android. We are also not sure if the company has uploaded the clipboard data from the device to its servers. It is worth noting that users have called out multiple apps for similar behavior after iOS 14. These apps include Starbucks, Overstock, AccuWeather, and more.