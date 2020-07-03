comscore TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads
  TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads on Google Play store in 22 days
TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads on Google Play store in 22 days

The surge in popularity of this video-based 'Made in India' app Chingari has been so meteoric that it is now among the top 2 free apps on the Google Play store for more than a week.

  Published: July 3, 2020 2:23 PM IST
With the ban of TikTok, it’s desi alternative ‘Chingari’ has seen an overnight rise in downloads. Earlier, the app had reached the milestone of 3 million downloads in just 10 days, and now, it has achieved over 10 million downloads in less than 22 days on Google Play store. Also Read - TikTok's Indian alternative Chingari's company website reportedly compromised

The surge in popularity of this video-based ‘Made in India’ platform has been so meteoric that it is now among the top 2 free apps on the Google Play store for more than a week. Also Read - Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit as Indian govt bans them

“It is so heartening to see that we are surpassing our own record each day. Our retention numbers and the app’s daily engagement time are also witnessing a solid increase. We thank all our users for their trust and would like to invite all others to join our Made in India app for the daily dose of entertainment. Our team is working round the clock to provide all our customers with a seamless experience,” said Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari app. Also Read - Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

Just like TikTok, the short-video making app Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos alongside with features like chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more. The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Users can download it from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Notably, Chingari is more rewarding than Chinese app TikTok as creators on Chingari don’t just get fame but money as well for the content they upload on the app. Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.

A Chingari user can creative with WhatsApp status, Videos, Audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos. The app also offers access to Trending News, Entertainment News, Funny Videos, Song Videos, Wishes, Love Quotes, Status Videos, Good Morning and Good Night Videos, Shayaris, Clips, and Memes we well.

