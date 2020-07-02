comscore TikTok's Indian alternative Chingari's company website reportedly compromised | BGR India
TikTok's Indian alternative Chingari's company website reportedly compromised

Popular hacker claimed the parent company's website has been compromised with malware issues.

  • Published: July 2, 2020 6:19 PM IST
With the ban of apps like TikTok, you’ve seen the overnight rise of platforms like Chingari. Reports suggest the TikTok alternative has added thousands of users in less than a week since Chinese apps were banned. But all this popularity seems to have brought the platform some unwanted attention. Also Read - TikTok taken down from Play Store, App Store in India following ban

According to security hacker who goes by the alias Elliot Alderson on Twitter, the website of company behind Chingari has been compromised. He tweeted saying, “The website of Globussoft, the company behind #Chingari, the so-called Indian #TikTok alternative, has been compromised.” Also Read - Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit as Indian govt bans them

He further explained that malicious drop script has been inserted to all the web pages. “The drop script redirects the user to various websites.” Also Read - Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

This he believes could imply that Chinagari app’s security levels are lower than the website of Globussoft. However, the hacker got a quick response from Sumit Ghosh, co-founder of Chingari app. “Thanks for pointing the wp issue to me, Chingari was incubated under Globussoft and built by us, the security of Chingari app/website and our users is not compromised by any of this.”

Chingari app gains popularity

This development has obviously raised question marks about the platform and its security effectiveness. Flooded with many queries on social media, Ghosh mentioned all the data from the app is stored on an AWS server in Mumbai. The sudden popularity of the app has ensured the company had a lot of tightening up to do.

With millions of users joining the app, it’s imperative Ghosh and Co. take all the feedback in the right spirit. And work to make the platform user friendly and secure.

Earlier this week, Tiktok’s desi alternative and ‘Made in India’ app announced that it has achieved a new milestone of more than 2.5 million downloads in a short time. The surge in popularity of this video-based app has been so meteoric that it reached the milestone of 2.5 million downloads from 550,000 downloads in just 10 days. Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours of its launch. The company claims 400 percent growth in the subscribers.

 

Best Sellers