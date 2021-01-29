It is unlikely that TikTok will return to India ever again. Reports circulating on the internet suggest that the Indian government has put a permanent ban on the short video platform alongside some of the other Chinese applications including PUBG Mobile. This hasn’t been officially confirmed by any government body but ByteDance’s — TikTok’s parent company — latest move says it all. Earlier this week, ByteDance laid off over 1800 employees in India and is reportedly looking to shut shop in the country. Indian TikTok rivals are grabbing this opportunity and how. Also Read - TikTok parent ByteDance lays off employees in India after permanent ban

Soon after TikTok was banned in the country we witnessed a massive growth in homegrown short video platforms. Some of the popular platforms are Chingari, Bolo Indya, Mitron, Roposo, ShareChat and a few more. As ByteDance laid off most of the workforce, the Indian TikTok rival companies have grabbed this as an opportunity to expand and bring the talented ones from the Chinese firm with the aim to build a better product and understand users. These Indian companies are leaving no stones unturned and calling ByteDance employees who have been laid off to join their company. Now, that’s a masterstroke, isn’t it? Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G India launch, Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR

What’s happening

Sumit Ghosh, who is the co-founder and CEO of Chingari app, which has millions of downloads, took to Twitter to announce, “ex-Bytedance employees who are looking for challenging work in the same space, feel free to reach out to me.” Not just Chingari, Bolo Indya, another popular TikTok’s Indian alternative, is also calling for ByteDance employees to join the homegrown company. Also Read - TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps to face permanent ban in India: Report

Bolo Indya said that they are hiring “across domains including business development, user engagement, product management, community management, content strategy, content moderation functions. Besides this, the company is also looking at filling various VP and AVP level positions to expand its leadership team.” The company in a media release that it gave “preference to the people from the same breed. Close to 40 percent of its current workforce comes from competitive brands such as Roposo, ShareChat, TikTok, Likee, VMate, Shareit, among others.”

Varun Saxena, CEO and Founder Bolo Indya said “It is unfortunate to see Indian talent in a fix as a result of Chinese app ban in India. Indians working in these companies are highly talented, enthusiastic, committed, and passionate to create a positive impact.” “We look forward to onboard quite a few of them where there is a strong cultural fit as well and have them as part of our journey to empower content creators to transform social capital to financial independence, and at the same time ensure a high user delight in consuming content on the platform,” Saxena added.

Another TikTok rival Trell said that “the situation is unfortunate, and we at Trell would like to continue supporting the talented people who have provided a great value to the ecosystem. We have various positions opened for anyone who is looking for an opportunity and would like to share our vision to build the largest Lifestyle Community Commerce platform in India.”