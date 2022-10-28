comscore Tim Cook reveals the reason behind the price rise of Apple Music
  Tim Cook Reveals Why Apple Music Price Has Been Hiked
Tim Cook reveals why Apple Music price has been hiked

Apple's CEO Tim Cook has publically revealed the reason behind the price hike of its music subscription plan. Apple Music's price recently increased by $1 in the US. In India, however, it is unchanged.

  • Tim Cook explains why Apple Music is now more expensive.
  • The Music licensing costs have reportedly gone up.
  • The subscription's cost in India is unchaged as of now.
Apple Music Tim Cook

Apple recently raised the price of Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions in select regions. However, the exact reason for the price increase wasn’t clear. Now, Apple’s Tim Cook has confirmed the reason behind the price hike. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro models to bring solid state volume, home screen buttons, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Tim Cook explains the reason for the price hike of Apple Music, and other subscriptions

Apple last week, increased the price of its services in select regions. The price hike affected most of its services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and others. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Apple iPad (10th Gen) are now up for sale in India: Check price, features

After the new price hike, the price of the individual plan for Apple Music has gone up by $1, whereas, there’s an increase of $2 for the family plan. The Apple TV+ is now also expensive by $2 for the monthly plan and $10 for the annual plan. Also Read - iPhone 13 effect: Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

In addition to this, Apple’s subscription suite, the Apple One, which includes multiple services of Apple such as Arcade, iCloud+, News+, and Fitness+, has also become expensive.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook revealed the reason behind the price increase.

“Well, if you look at the price increases as an example, Music, the licensing cost has increased,” said Cook (via).

Furthermore, he said that the collection has increased in these services. Apple TV+, for instance, has more shows to watch. Owing to this, Cook believes that the product is more valuable.

Previously, an Apple spokesperson also added justifying the price hike. The Apple spokesperson said, “We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

It is worth noting that the price hike has been in effect in only select regions including the US. In India, the prices are unchanged. Currently, the Apple Music subscription plans in India are as follows: Rs 59 (Student), Rs 99 (Individual), and Rs 149 (Family).

The Apple TV+ starts at Rs 99 per month. The Apple One subscription for Individuals is priced at Rs 195 per month and Rs 365 per month for the Family Plan.

  Published Date: October 28, 2022 5:19 PM IST
