comscore Timex Helix Gusto and Helix Gusto HRM fitness bands launched in India
  Timex Helix launches 'Gusto' fitness bands in India, price starts at Rs 1,495
Timex Helix launches 'Gusto' fitness bands in India, price starts at Rs 1,495

The Helix Gusto is touted as a lightweight fitness tracking device which can provide long battery life and supports smartphone notifications including social media updates. The band flaunts a 0.42-inch OLED display, and promised a battery life of 15 days.

  Published: August 9, 2019 4:23 PM IST
The Helix watch brand by Timex Group has entered a new segment of fitness bands in India. The company has launched two smart bands called Helix Gusto and Helix Gusto HRM. The Helix Gusto is priced at Rs 1,495, whereas the Helix Gusto HRM will cost Rs 2,295 in retail. Both fitness bands promises quality in terms of its wide range of features paired with affordability.

The Helix Gusto is touted as a lightweight fitness tracking device which can provide long battery life and supports smartphone notifications including social media updates. The band flaunts a 0.42-inch OLED display, and promised a battery life of 15 days. The Gusto HRM, on the other hand, comes with a 0.96-inch color display and includes additional features such as that of a heart rate monitor, camera control, phone finder, incoming call reminder and call disconnect features. Both bands support Android and iOS devices.

“At Timex we are always looking at expanding our offerings to cater to customers of all segments. With launch of Gusto under Helix, we are happy to enter a new segment of fitness trackers and bands. With fitness becoming a fad and with the advent of technology, the Indian fitness industry is growing exponentially. Consumers are now taking greater interest in fitness and are actively seeking services and products to aid them in their fitness journey.,” said Manoj Joshi, Head Sales, Timex India.

At Rs 2,295, the Helix Gusto HRM is a direct competitor to Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and recently launched Honor Band 5. The Honor Band 5 is went official in India yesterday. The Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its latest wearable Band 5 in India on Flipkart at Rs 2,599. The successor to the Band 4, the new fitness tracker comes with similar design and incremental upgrade in internals. Its biggest highlight is the blood oxygen level sensor, which claims to measure your blood SpO2 levels. Other prominent features include 50 meter/ 5ATM water and dust resistance, 6-axis sensors Intertial sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking.

  Published Date: August 9, 2019 4:23 PM IST

