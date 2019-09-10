comscore Timex iConnect smartwatch to launch in India under Rs 10,000 | BGR India
Timex iConnect smartwatch to launch in India under Rs 10,000

Timex has confirmed that iConnect will be made available through e-commerce platform Flipkart, as well as via Timex authorized retailers across India.

Timex India is all set to launch its new iConnect smartwatch in India in the coming week. The company will be pricing it below Rs 10,000. Also, Timex has confirmed that iConnect will be made available through e-commerce platform Flipkart, as well as via Timex authorized retailers across India.

With this launch, Timex India aims to enter the fitness smartwatch segment and connect with young millennials and fitness enthusiasts. The iConnect by Timex will come in two variants. One of the iConnect watch will come with a radiant rectangular dial, while the other Timex iConnect Fashion aill be available with a round dial.

The iConnect smartwatch comes with features like texts support, Facebook, WhatsApp and email notifications on the touchscreen display and more. You can also make and receive calls from these watches. It can track steps, sleep, various activities (including steps, calories and distance) and more.

Timex iConnect smartwatch will be launched with an iConnect mobile app. These get additional features such as tracking and managing daily activities, heart rate, sleep patterns and even lets users control music and camera right from the wrist. The app also has an anti-lost feature to keep track of your watch.

Recently, Timex Group entered a new segment of fitness bands in India. The company launched two smart bands called Helix Gusto and Helix Gusto HRM under its Helix watch brand. The Helix Gusto is priced at Rs 1,495, whereas the Helix Gusto HRM will cost Rs 2,295 in retail. Both fitness bands promises quality in terms of its wide range of features paired with affordability.

The Helix Gusto is touted as a lightweight fitness tracking device which can provide long battery life and supports smartphone notifications including social media updates. The band flaunts a 0.42-inch OLED display, and promised a battery life of 15 days. The Gusto HRM, on the other hand, comes with a 0.96-inch color display and includes additional features such as that of a heart rate monitor, camera control, phone finder, incoming call reminder and call disconnect features. Both bands support Android and iOS devices.

