Tinder Lite is coming soon to areas with limited connectivity

Popular dating app Tinder has just revealed its plans about launching a “Lite” version of its app. According to the announcement, Tinder stated that this app will be aimed at emerging markets with limited connectivity. Similar to other Lite apps in the market, it will be “a smaller, more lightweight version” of the current flagship app”. This app will ensure that users can use the service in places where the bandwidth, amount of data, and storage is limited. Match Group, the parent company of Tinder revealed these plans for the first time this week in an earnings call with its investors.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Match Group or Tinder have not revealed the launch date for the “Lite” version of the app but they added that it was “coming soon”. Mandy Ginsberg, the CEO of Match Group added, “This area has more than a dozen high-density cities with over a million people, and more young people are moving to large cities. These are really important factors that make the need for our app high” which referring to South-East Asia. Ginsberg termed the “Lite” version of the app as “a big step forward” for the company to fix issues that its users were reporting.

The report also noted that this move comes days after Match Group restructured its Asia-Pacific Team to focus on growth for its dating apps. It is possible that the Lite version of the app may not come with some data and resource-intensive features. Instead, Tinder is likely to focus on its core functionality including swiping and matches.

Ginsberg also stated, “As a result of our continued investment and growth in this region, we expect that APAC will make up one-fourth of our company’s total revenue by 2023.” It is worth noting that this will not be the first popular app to come with a “Lite” version. Some other apps with Lite versions include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Twitter, Uber, Spotify, and more.