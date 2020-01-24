Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

Tinder is rolling out a photo verification service on its platform. The Location-based dating service major said it will help ensure every match is who they say they are. The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we are dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today’s daters,” said Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder said in a statement on Thursday. Like social media platforms, the verified profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity.

Tinder also announced that the feature is currently being tested in select markets. The service plans to make it available more widely throughout 2020. Additionally, Tinder has also announced a partnership with safety app Noonlight to give US-based users free access to the app. The on-demand integration will allow members to share details about upcoming dates via Noonlight’s Timeline feature.

This will include who they are meeting, where and when, with the ability to easily and discreetly trigger emergency services if they are feeling uneasy or in need of assistance via the Noonlight app. Tinder has introduced a number of new features to curb cat fishing on its platform. With the new feature, it is taking a step further to ensure that users on the platform are legitimate. It had recently introduced a new women-exclusive feature called ‘My Move’. It also plans to expand gender options in India as it prepares to challenge Bumble.

In order to attract internet users in emerging markets, Tinder has already announced plans to introduce lite version. This should allow the service to attract consumers in markets where data speeds are not fast enough. The platform will soon have to contend with another juggernaut in the segment. Facebook, the largest social media platform, is set to expand Facebook Dating to more markets.

(Written with IANS inputs)