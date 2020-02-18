Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

Location-based dating service giant Tinder on Tuesday announced it was bringing its ‘Swipe Night’ interactive video series in India in March. It is an in-app, interactive apocalyptic adventure, according to the company. Tinder’s big experiment with interactive content – called Swipe Night – was introduced late last year in the US.

“After massive success in the US, Tinder is set to release Swipe Night in India this March. Tinder will release its in-app, interactive apocalyptic adventure, where at key turning points, members decide what happens to them next,” the company said in a statement.

According to Tinder’s parent company – Match “millions” of Tinder users tuned in to watch the show’s episodes during its run in October and it gave way to double-digit increases in both matches and messages. Match had confirmed in November it would launch Tinder’s new show outside the US in early 2020.

Last month, Tinder rolled out a photo verification service on its platform. The company said it will help ensure every match is who they say they are. The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology.

The dating app company also announced that the feature is currently being tested in select markets. It’ll be made available more widely throughout 2020. Additionally, Tinder had also announced a partnership with safety app Noonlight to give US-based users free access to the app. The on-demand integration will allow members to share details about upcoming dates via Noonlight’s Timeline feature.

Written with inputs from IANS