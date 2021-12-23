comscore Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution
  • Home
  • News
  • Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution
News

Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution

News

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter on Tuesday to answer the ‘second most popular question’ asked by customers, which is - why do Ola drivers cancel rides? Here’s what he said.

ola cabs

Image: Flickr

One of the biggest problems with Ola is drivers cancelling rides after knowing your destination or payment method. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal finally addresses this years-old issue and provides a solution for the same. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Aggarwal took to Twitter on Tuesday to answer the ‘second most popular question’ asked by customers, which is – why do Ola drivers cancel rides? He said that Ola is fixing the ride cancellation issue by introducing drop destinations and payment mode features for drivers. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

In the tweet, Aggarwal said, “addressing the 2nd most popular question I get – Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We’re taking steps to fix this industry-wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations.”

Almost all Ola riders must have faced this issue, wherein the driver cancelled the ride after knowing the destination and the mode of payment. The problem has been occurring because until now the driver couldn’t see the option to know the destination or the payment method. Both these features – payment mode and drop destination – are now available for drivers.

We hope these features solve the ‘second most popular question’.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why
Laptops
Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why
Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution

News

Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution

Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees

News

Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees

Tecno Camon 18 with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup launched

Mobiles

Tecno Camon 18 with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup launched

Dizo Watch R is likely to feature a 1.3-inch display

Wearables

Dizo Watch R is likely to feature a 1.3-inch display

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why

Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution

Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees

Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Industry experts talk about 'Future of 5G'

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution

News

Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution
Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details
Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?
Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

News

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1
Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

हिंदी समाचार

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 28 दिनों के लिए OTT Apps के साथ मिलने वाला बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान्स, जानें इनका अंतर

Huawei P50 Pocket फोल्डेबल फोन लॉन्च, मिलता है 40MP + 13MP + 32MP का कैमरा

Merry Christmas: दुनिया का पहला SMS वोडाफोन ने किया नीलाम, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

Free Fire Redeem Code for 23 December: ट्राई करें लेटेस्ट कोड, मिलेगा Winterland Snowboard

OPPO K9x हुआ लॉन्च, यूजर्स को मिलेगा 8GB RAM, 256GB तक स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी और 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why
Laptops
Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why
Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution

News

Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution
Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees

News

Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees
Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme

Electric Vehicle

Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Industry experts talk about 'Future of 5G'

Telecom

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Industry experts talk about 'Future of 5G'

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers