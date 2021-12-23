Tired of Ola cab drivers cancelling your ride? Company brings a solution

One of the biggest problems with Ola is drivers cancelling rides after knowing your destination or payment method. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal finally addresses this years-old issue and provides a solution for the same. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Aggarwal took to Twitter on Tuesday to answer the 'second most popular question' asked by customers, which is – why do Ola drivers cancel rides? He said that Ola is fixing the ride cancellation issue by introducing drop destinations and payment mode features for drivers.

Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get – Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations. pic.twitter.com/MFaK1q0On8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 21, 2021

In the tweet, Aggarwal said, “addressing the 2nd most popular question I get – Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We’re taking steps to fix this industry-wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations.”

Almost all Ola riders must have faced this issue, wherein the driver cancelled the ride after knowing the destination and the mode of payment. The problem has been occurring because until now the driver couldn’t see the option to know the destination or the payment method. Both these features – payment mode and drop destination – are now available for drivers.

We hope these features solve the ‘second most popular question’.