Today's Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing
News

Today’s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

News

Here’s a quick rundown on all the top news topics related to technology that happened today, including Redmi Note 10’s launch date, Realme’s teaser for the new Buds Air 2, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A12

Image: Samsung Galaxy A12

A lot has happened in the world of technology today, with some of them including prominent names from the Indian scene. It has barely been days since Xiaomi started teasing the Redmi Note 10 series and we already have a launch date. Arch-rival Realme didn’t give up any opportunity and teased an upcoming pair of earbuds with ANC. Samsung too launched the Galaxy A12 as another of its budget smartphone offerings in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at Rs 12,999 to take on Poco M3, Redmi Note 9

Here’s a look at all the prominent happening in the world of technology on February 16. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

Nothing owns Essential

Nothing logo

Image: Logo of Nothing

Nothing continues to make news despite announcing literally nothing! Carl Pei’s new brand has now confirmed acquiring Andy Rubin’s Essential smartphone brand as part of its first acquisition. The OnePlus co-founder is yet to reveal any roadmap for Essential, although we could expect smartphones to launch in the near future. Also Read - Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz”

Samsung launches Galaxy A12

Samsung wants to take on the recently launched Redmi Note 9 and Poco M3 with Galaxy M12, starting at a price of Rs 12,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For Rs 13,999, you have to spend up to Rs 13,999. The Galaxy A12 relies on the Helio P35 chipset, a 5000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel main rear camera, and more.

Amazon to start manufacturing in India

Amazon will begin its domestic manufacturing in India, starting with the Fire Tv stick dongle. The e-commerce giant will set up its first manufacturing line in India later this year. The company said that the manufacturing line will produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year.

Redmi Note 10 series gets a launch date

Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Power offers

Image: Redmi 9 Power

Xiaomi has confirmed March 4 as the launch day for the Redmi Note 10 series in India. Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details on the new Redmi Note devices this year but leaks have hinted at a possibility of four new models, including a mix of 4G and 5G variants. A previously deleted tweet suggests Xiaomi is going to use a 120Hz LCD display on one of the Redmi Note devices.

Realme Buds Air 2 teased with ANC

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased an upcoming pair of TWS earbuds set to launch soon. The oval-shaped earbuds case is confirmed to get an Active Noise Cancellation system. Rumours suggest that this could be the Realme Buds Air Pro 2.

  Published Date: February 16, 2021 9:17 PM IST

Best Sellers